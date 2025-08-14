As Jaishankar Heads To Moscow, India-Russia Ties Are Tested By Tariffs

India’s Dilemma

India and Brazil have been hardest hit by the Trump tariffs. Initially, Trump slapped a 25 per cent tariff on all Indian exports to the US. He followed it up with another 25 per cent for lifting Russian oil. He threatened additional penalties if New Delhi continued to buy from Moscow. He gave a three-week gap before the full 50% tariff kicks in at the end of the month. The Modi government is facing a dilemma. The shutdown of the lucrative American market will be a massive blow for Indian exporters, as it will impact the Indian economy in various ways and lead to job losses. Already, the government is unable to provide jobs to large swathes of its youth population. America can put more pressure on New Delhi by making it difficult for US companies to hire Indian techies or get jobs in the US. Despite being the world’s fastest-growing economy, India has a long way to go before it can lift the vast majority of its population out of poverty. These will be important considerations for the government to mull over before making a decision on buying Russian oil. As of now, it continues to do so in smaller quantities than before. China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil.