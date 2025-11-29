Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

Calling November the “mother month” of new states is no exaggeration. Of India’s 35 states and union territories, 14 were born or reorganised in this month. Seven new states—including Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh—were created; three emerged through reorganisation; three became union territories; and Puducherry’s transfer to India also occurred in November. The three new states born in this month needed self-governance not only for development but also to preserve their distinct cultural identities. Geographically and culturally different from their parent states, these three are now celebrating their silver jubilee as November begins. Celebrations are essential, but self-introspection is even more critical. In these 25 years, all three have made considerable progress—Uttarakhand especially. Yet failures are no less significant. For Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand in particular, the key question for reflection is: despite abundant natural resources, why have these states lagged behind Uttarakhand amid disasters and political instability?