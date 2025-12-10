Chhattisgarh Panel to Review Cases of Surrendered Naxalites

The fresh measure provides for administrative fines for small offences, which will lead to faster resolution of cases, lessen the strain on courts, and provide quicker relief to residents. Furthermore, the measure addresses the issue of obsolete penalty amounts in various Acts, which have been inhibiting effective enforcement. It stated that these changes will encourage effective governance.



According to the statement, Chhattisgarh is the first state in the nation to present a revised version of the Jan Vishwas Bill.



Additionally, the cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriations Bill, 2025, which calls for the state legislature to begin submitting the first supplemental budget for the fiscal year 2025–2026 on December 14.