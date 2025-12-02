UP Cabinet Approves Divyang Rehabilitation Centres

Cabinet approves one rehabilitation centre each in all 18 divisions at ₹5 crore per centre.
Services: physiotherapy, prosthetics, vocational training, early intervention, counselling.
UP to become first state with divisional-level disability rehab network; construction starts 2026-27.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday approved the establishment of fully-equipped Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Kendra (rehabilitation centres) in all 18 divisional headquarters of the state, marking a significant expansion of disability care infrastructure.
Each centre, to be built at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore, will provide comprehensive services including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychological counselling, prosthetic & orthotic fitting, vocational training, skill development, and early intervention programmes for children with disabilities. The facilities will be developed on the lines of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) model under the Central government’s ADIP scheme, with the state bearing full construction and recurring costs.
The decision aims to reduce the travel burden on over 55 lakh certified persons with disabilities in U.P., who currently depend on limited facilities in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and a few private centres. Land has already been identified in most divisions, with construction expected to begin in the 2026-27 financial year.
Divyangjan Welfare Minister Narendra Kashyap hailed the move as “historic,” stating that U.P. will become the first state to have dedicated rehabilitation centres in every division. The centres will also serve as district disability certification hubs and coordinate distribution of aids/appliances under the state’s free scheme that benefited 4.2 lakh divyangjan in 2024-25 alone.