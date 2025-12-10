Government Committed To Welfare Of Journalists, Says Minister

Lok Sabha pledge amid global watchdog's alert: Centre touts JWS aid and health perks for scribes, but safety pleas linger

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajnath Singh at hospital inauguration
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel during the inauguration of a private hospital, at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: @myogiadityanath/X via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Under the Journalist Welfare Scheme, the Centre provided financial aid to 402 journalists/media personnel or families from 2014-25, focusing on hardships like death or disability

  • PIB-accredited journalists get nationwide CGHS health coverage for self and family, plus up to 26% increase in print ad rates to support media sustainability

  • Amid CPJ's call to PM Modi for journalist safety, government emphasizes transparent ad distribution and online registration via Press Seva Portal under 2023 Act

The Union government reaffirmed its dedication to the welfare of journalists on Wednesday, with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan telling the Lok Sabha that multiple schemes and facilities are in place to support media professionals and their families amid rising challenges in the field. Responding to queries on journalist assistance and accreditation, Murugan highlighted the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS), which has disbursed financial aid to 402 journalists or their kin between 2014-15 and 2024-25 for cases of extreme hardship, including death or disability.

Murugan detailed additional benefits, noting that accredited journalists with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are entitled to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) coverage nationwide, including treatment at empanelled private hospitals. He also pointed to recent hikes in print media ad rates by up to 26% via the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) to bolster revenue streams, alongside transparent nomination processes for committees under CBC, PIB, and the Press Council of India. On newspaper registration, he cited the Press and Periodicals Registration Act, 2023, and its 2024 rules, facilitated through the user-friendly Press Seva Portal.

The assurances come against a backdrop of global scrutiny, as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to ensure safe reporting conditions for media workers, referencing two currently imprisoned journalists. Opposition members pressed for more robust protections, but Murugan maintained that the government's policies align with ethical journalism and democratic values.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

  4. IndiGo Ordered To Cut Operations By 10% To Stabilise Flight Schedules

  5. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  3. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days