Government Committed To Welfare Of Journalists, Says Minister

The Union government reaffirmed its dedication to the welfare of journalists on Wednesday, with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan telling the Lok Sabha that multiple schemes and facilities are in place to support media professionals and their families amid rising challenges in the field. Responding to queries on journalist assistance and accreditation, Murugan highlighted the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS), which has disbursed financial aid to 402 journalists or their kin between 2014-15 and 2024-25 for cases of extreme hardship, including death or disability.
Murugan detailed additional benefits, noting that accredited journalists with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are entitled to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) coverage nationwide, including treatment at empanelled private hospitals. He also pointed to recent hikes in print media ad rates by up to 26% via the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) to bolster revenue streams, alongside transparent nomination processes for committees under CBC, PIB, and the Press Council of India. On newspaper registration, he cited the Press and Periodicals Registration Act, 2023, and its 2024 rules, facilitated through the user-friendly Press Seva Portal.
The assurances come against a backdrop of global scrutiny, as the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to ensure safe reporting conditions for media workers, referencing two currently imprisoned journalists. Opposition members pressed for more robust protections, but Murugan maintained that the government's policies align with ethical journalism and democratic values.