President Murmu Lauds 25 Years Of Uttarakhand’s Progress, Calls For Inclusive Development

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the special silver-jubilee session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, extending her congratulations to the people and lawmakers of the state for its achievements over the past 25 years.
She highlighted significant improvements in key human-development indicators: literacy has risen, women’s education opportunities have expanded, and both maternal and infant mortality rates have fallen. Efforts are underway to make healthcare more accessible across the state.
Drawing on Uttarakhand’s rich heritage, President Murmu honoured the region’s spiritual and martial traditions, noting that it has long been home to sages and the valour of the Kumaon and Garhwal regiments.
She applauded progress in sectors such as the environment, energy, tourism, health, education and industry, and singled out Uttarakhand’s women achievers for their inspirational contributions.
Turning to governance, she praised the Assembly and state government for adopting the Uniform Civil Code — saying this reflects the state’s modern and just outlook.
She called on legislators to prioritize public welfare over party politics and underscored the need to empower the under-privileged and youth.