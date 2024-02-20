Demand For Stringent Land Laws Grows In Uttarakhand Amid 'Outsider' Concerns

At more or less the same time as the Investor Summit in 2018, the state government increased the municipal limits and transferred 385 villages of 12 out of 13 districts of the state to allegedly benefit the land trading lobby. With this change in urban local bodies, 50,104 hectares of land were made available for buying and selling. 20,221 hectares out of this in the rural areas of 85 villages were added to the Municipal Corporation of Dehradun apart from areas such as Herbertpur, Vikas Nagar, Rishikesh and Doiwala in the district of Dehradun.

Sensing the public anger, the state government has now banned buying and selling of land in the state to non-domiciles until a new law is enacted. The government has made another committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to examine the recommendations of an earlier committee formed in 2021 under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar. With the state losing 1.2 lakh hectares of agricultural land within two decades from 2000-2001 as per government figures and with the pace of loss accelerating in recent years, these are grave concerns for Uttarakhand.

There is also the issue with the choice of the word “outsider” that is being used by the state government and not “non-agriculturist”. This is going against constitutional tenets that allow one to buy or sell land in any part of the country and creating social disharmony. Such narratives tend to compound societal fractures with many arguing that if people from Uttarakhand can buy land in different areas of the country, why should others be prohibited from buying land in the state.

With Lok Sabha elections just round the corner, time alone will prove how the issue of land laws pans out in the Himalayan state. But one thing is for sure, Uttarakhand and its people are not close to any sort of conclusion, and for the sake of the state’s future, a considered and clear decision towards preserving scarce, dwindling land is the need of the hour.

Jay Singh Rawat is a senior journalist and Anoop Nautiyal is a social worker. Both are based out of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.