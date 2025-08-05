The Hundred Men's 2025 Guide: Preview, Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The Hundred Men's 2025 starts from August 5
London Spirit taking on Oval Invincibles at the Lord's
Check where you can watch the The Hundred Men's 2025
The fifth season of The Hundred will get underway with the men's and women's tournaments kicking off with eights teams giving their best to claim the ultimate prize, become the numero uno champion of the tournament.
The Hundred 2025 will commence with the winners of the previous edition, London Spirit taking on Oval Invincibles at the Lord's Cricket Ground on August 5.
It is worth noting that The Hundred Men’s tournament was won by Oval Invincibles after they defeated Southern Brave in the summit clash on August 18, 2024.
The Hundred Men’s 2025 Schedule:
August 5 (Tuesday): London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles - 11:00 PM
August 6 (Wednesday): Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave - 11:00 PM
August 7 (Thursday): Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire - 11:00 PM
August 8 (Friday): Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets - 11:00 PM
August 9 (Saturday): Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals - 7:00 PM
August 9 (Saturday): Welsh Fire vs London Spirit - 10:30 PM
August 10 (Sunday): Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix - 7:00 PM
August 10 (Sunday): Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers - 10:30 PM
August 11 (Monday): Manchester Originals vs London Spirit - 11:00 PM
August 12 (Tuesday): Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles - 11:00 PM
August 13 (Wednesday): Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers - 7:30 PM
August 13 (Wednesday): Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals - 11:00 PM
August 14 (Thursday): London Spirit vs Trent Rockets - 11:00 PM
August 15 (Friday): Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix - 11:00 PM
August 16 (Saturday): Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave - 7:00 PM
August 16 (Saturday): Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire - 10:30 PM
August 17 (Sunday): Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers - 7:00 PM
August 17 (Sunday): Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit - 10:30 PM
August 18 (Monday): Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles - 11:00 PM
August 19 (Tuesday): Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals - 11:00 PM
August 20 (Wednesday): Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave - 7:30 PM
August 20 (Wednesday): London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers - 11:00 PM
August 21 (Thursday): Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets - 11:00 PM
August 22 (Friday): Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire - 11:00 PM
August 23 (Saturday): Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles - 7:00 PM
August 23 (Saturday): London Spirit vs Southern Brave - 10:30 PM
August 24 (Sunday): Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets - 7:00 PM
August 24 (Sunday): Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix - 10:30 PM
August 25 (Monday): Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit - 11:00 PM
August 26 (Tuesday): Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - 11:00 PM
August 27 (Wednesday): Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix - 11:00 PM
August 28 (Thursday): Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire - 11:00 PM
August 30 (Saturday): Eliminator - 10:30 PM
August 31 (Sunday): Final - 10:30 PM
The Hundred Men’s 2025 Squads:
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Liam Livingstone (captain), Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Joe Clarke, Jacob Bethell, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Dan Mousley, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Harry Moore, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber
London Spirit Men
Kane Williamson (captain), Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Warner, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Jafer Chohan, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Sean Dickson, Ryan Higgins
Manchester Originals Men
Jos Buttler, Noor Ahmad, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Lewis Gregory, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen, George Garton, Matthew Hurst, Josh Tongue, Scott Currie, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange
Northern Superchargers Men
Harry Brook, David Miller, Adil Rashid, Zak Crawley, Mitchell Santner, Dan Lawrence, Brydon Carse, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Potts, Michael Pepper, Dawid Malan, Pat Brown, Graham Clark, Tom Lawes, James Fuller, Rocky Flintoff
Oval Invincibles Men
Sam Billings (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Gus Atkinson, Donovan Ferreira, Nathan Sowter, Tawanda Muyeye, Miles Hammond, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar
Southern Brave Men
Jofra Archer, Michael Bracewell, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Craig Overton, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, James Coles, Jason Roy, Tory Albert, Hilton Cartwright
Trent Rockets Men
Joe Root, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Banton, Max Holden, George Linde, Sam Cook, John Turner, Adam Hose, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison, Callum Parkinson, Ben Sanderson
Welsh Fire Men
Tom Abell (captain), Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, David Payne, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Paul Walter, Riley Meredith, Chris Green, Saif Zaib, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Josh Hull, Mason Crane, Ajeet Singh Dale, Ben Kellaway
The Hundred Men’s 2025 Live Streaming:
The Hundred 2025 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India, plus one can catch the live stream on the Fancode or the SonyLIV app and website.