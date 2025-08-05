Canadian Open: Elena Rybakina To Meet Surprise Package Victoria Mboko In Semis

Elena Rybakina will go up against surprise package Victoria Mboko for a place in the Canadian Open final.
Rybakina will be hopeful of going on to claim a second Tour-level title of 2025 after she overcame Marta Kostyuk via walkover in Montreal.
Kostyuk retired hurt while trailing 6-1 2-1 on Monday.
But standing in the way of Rybakina and the final is Canadian teen Mboko, whose dream run continued with a 6-4 6-2 defeat of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Mboko, who beat Coco Gauff en route to reaching this stage, is the youngest Canadian player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals at this tournament.
In fact, she is only the fourth Canadian woman to reach the semi-finals at a grand slam or WTA 1000 event, after Helen Kelesi, Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu.
Data Debrief: Ten up for Rybakina
Rybakina is the youngest player to reach back-to-back semi-finals in Montreal (2023 and 2025) since Caroline Wozniacki (2010-2012).
The 26-year-old, who beat Mboko at the Washington Open last week, is now into her 10th WTA 1000 semi-final, and her fifth semi-final of 2025 overall. Only Aryna Sabalenka (nine) and Iga Swiatek (seven) have made more this season.
But she is likely to have the crowd against her when she faces Mboko, who, at the age of 18 years 336 days, is the fourth-youngest semi-finalist at the Canadian Open since the turn of the century.