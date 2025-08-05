India Vs England Test Series August 5 Dispatch: Siraj On Top Of World; Sundar Gets Dressing Room Laurel

India Vs England Test Series August 5 Dispatch: It was an incredible series with both teams ending with two wins each. Check out some important news updates after the series is done

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs England Test Series August 5 Dispatch
India Vs England Test Series August 5 Dispatch Photo: AP
After six weeks of grueling cricketing action, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended on a memorable note with India winning the final Test by six runs to draw the series 2-2. It became India's narrowest victory in Test history and Mohammed Siraj's heroic spell stole the show with the pacer getting praise from all around the world.

Not just Siraj, the entire Indian team was applauded by the cricketing world for fighting till the end and managing to hold on a strong England side 2-2. Quite a few players played a major role in the series draw and both sides had men ready to give their all to help their side. The scenes of Chris Woakes grimacing while running with a broken shoulder will become part of cricketing folklore.

Here are some of the interesting updates from the India vs England Test series a day after its eventful finish.

Siraj wins Internet

Mohammed Siraj won over the Internet with his performance on Monday. Social media was filled with the fast bowler. His reaction, his stats, his heart were all being discussed but the one tribute that stood out came from the Telangana Police. Siraj who is a DSP in Hyderabad was called hero in uniform as well as sports and the post expectedly garnered a huge amount of reactions.

Impact player Sundar

Washington Sundar played an understated yet highly impactful role in all the four Test matches he featured in in this series. He scored 284 runs at 47.33 with the bat and took 7 wickets with the ball to give an all-round performance. His role in the series was acknowledged by the Indian dressing room where he was named the 'impact player' of the series.

Player of the Series

As per the tradition in England, Player of the Series was awarded to one player from each team. India skipper Shubman Gill was named India’s Player of the Series while, Harry Brook was selected as England’s Player of the Series.

Warrior Woakes

A one-handed Chris Woakes battled immense pain as he unsuccessfully tried to help England win the final Test. With his left arm in the sling due to a dislocated shoulder, Woakes made the entire cricketing world stand up and applaud as he put his body on the line for his team.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
