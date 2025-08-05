Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj insisted he always had belief that his side would prevail as he propelled India to one of their greatest ever victories at the Oval against England.
In one of the greatest climaxes in test cricket history, Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson with England requiring just six more runs to win the match on the morning of the fifth day.
He ended the innings with figures of 5-104, his fifth five-wicket haul, and made sure India drew the series 2-2.
This draw meant that India continued their impressive record against England, denying the Three Lions their first victory over them since 2018.
"My only plan was to bowl good areas." said Siraj.
I always believe that I can win the game from any point, and did this morning."
Siraj looked to have caught Harry Brook when he had made just 19 on day four, but the bowler had stepped on the boundary rope with the England batsman going on to make 111 runs.
The bowler admitted the match seemed to turn at that particular moment and spoke of his relief that he had not cost his side victory with the error.
He said: "I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment."
He ends the series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 in total.
KL Rahul spoke glowingly of test cricket after the dramatic win, ranking the win at the Oval over some of his limited over triumphs.
Rahul said: "The win means absolutely everything.
"I've won the Champions Trophy, seen the team lift the World Cup. Nothing compares to that. There are so many questions about whether test cricket stays or not, but both answered that question here with the way we've played."
He also praised the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who took charge of his first series with a squad that was adjusting from the test retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.
"Gill's been phenomenal, he's led from the front," said Rahul.
"He's formed connections, and he's tactically good, changes have got us wickets. He'll go on to become a good Test captain."