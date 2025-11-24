India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Defiant Washington-Kuldeep Stand Fails To Mask Fragile Middle Order

India's batting frailties were exposed in Guwahati, where Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav provided only fleeting resistance to South Africa's dominance. The hosts conceded a 288-run first-innings lead, but the ICC World Test Championship holders spared them the indignity of a follow on

South Africa vs India Test Match-Day 3 Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar plays a shot on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • In reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489, India could manage only 201

  • Sundar (48) and Yadav (19 off 133) added 72 runs for the eighth wicket

  • After consulting teammates and coaching staff, Bavuma decided against imposing follow on

As India fight to save the second Test against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, the embattled hosts found an unlikely pair in Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sundar and Yadav, having already stitched an unbeaten half-century stand for the eighth-wicket, resumed the post-lunch session on Day 3 with the onerous task of adding more runs. India needed to score at least 289 runs -- 200 minus South Africa's first innings total of 489 -- to make the visitors bat again.

India were eventually dismissed for 201 all out in 83.5, and the Proteas, despite enjoying a 288-run lead, decided against imposing the follow on. Skipper Temba Bavuma consulted with his teammates and sought input from the coaching staff before finalising the call.

The playing conditions, despite India's collapse, remain favourable for batting. And South Africa have depth in their lineup. In the first innings, Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen, batting at six and eight, scored 109 and 93 runs, respectively.

Sunder-Yadav Stand Amid India's Collapse

India started their reply on a confident note with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul stitching 65 runs, but the hosts lost four wickets (Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, and stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant) for 10 runs to slump to 105/5 in 37.2 overs. Then Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja departed in quick succession, leaving the onerous task of reviving the innings to Sundar and Yadav.

That eighth-wicket partnership was finally broken in the 79th over, with Simon Harmer getting rid of Sundar for 48 in 92. It was worth 72 in 208, with Yadav facing the most balls in the innings -- indeed, the only batter to cross the 100-mark.

Yadav, the spinner, battled through 133 deliveries for his 19 before falling to another back-of-length delivery from Marco Jansen. His dismissal, caught at second slip, completed a five-wicket haul for the Proteas pacer and also gave Aiden Markram his fifth catch of the innings.

India's Fragile Middle Order To The Fore

It's a historic low point for India's batting, once known for piling on massive scores. Under Gautam Gambhir's regime, India's batting order is clearly in flux, weakened by inexperienced batters and the absence of seasoned anchors.

The evident policy of rotating players has disrupted batting rhythm, and the frequent changes have completed the process of transition, if there's any, preventing the players from settling into defined roles.

This latest collapse brought India's fragile middle order to the fore. With inexperienced batters at No. 3 and No. 4, and too frequent a shakeup in the order, the lineup lacked resilience once the openers fell.

Here, it's pertinent to mention that India's domestic circuit continues to produce runs, yet players like Sarfaraz Khan and Ruturaj Gaikwad remain on the fringes. It raises questions about whether the right balance and form are being considered while selecting the national teams.

India lost the opener in Kolkata by 30 runs while chasing a target of 124 runs.

Published At:
