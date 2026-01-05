Egypt Vs Benin Preview, AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Recent Results, Head-To-Head Record

Here is all you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 round of 16 game between Egypt and Benin: preview, head-to-head record, recent results and live streaming information

  • Egypt topped Group B with seven points, earning victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa

  • Benin sneaked through to the AFCON knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams

  • In four previous meetings, The Pharaohs emerged victors thrice, while one game ended in a draw

Seeking a record-extending eighth title, continental heavyweights Egypt face a gritty Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 round of 16 at the Grand Stade d’Agadir on Monday (January 5, 2026). Watch the football match live.

The Pharaohs topped Group B with seven points, earning victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa before playing out a 0-0 draw against Angola. They have world-class players like Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Trezeguet and Omar Marmoush among their ranks and fresh, rested.

Their opponents Benin, on the other hand, sneaked through to the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams. The Cheetahs finished with three points (one win, two losses) in Group D and are looking to earn only their second quarter-final appearance in the tournament's history: the first one was achieved in Egypt in 2019.

Egypt Vs Benin: Head-To-Head Record

The two teams will be locking horns for the fifth time overall, with Benin yet to taste victory. In four previous meetings, Egypt have emerged victors thrice, while one game ended in a draw. The Pharaohs have scored in all four matches, while the Cheetahs have found the back of the net in three of them.

Egypt Vs Benin, AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Egypt vs Benin, AFCON 2025 round of 16 match be played?

The Egypt vs Benin, AFCON 2025 round of 16 match will be played at the Grand Stade d’Agadir in Morocco on Monday, January 5, 2026 at 9:30pm IST.

Where will the Egypt vs Benin, AFCON 2025 round of 16 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Egypt vs Benin, AFCON 2025 round of 16 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

In Benin, the match will be shown on SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport3, Benin TV, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN. In Egypt, it will be shown on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia.

