Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

Gautam Gambhir defends India’s flexible batting order after the 2-1 ODI win over South Africa, praising Washington Sundar’s versatility and explaining how conditions, especially dew, shaped the series

India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Monday (July 22, 2024). Photo: PTI
  • Gambhir says “batting order is overrated” in white-ball cricket, backing his rotation strategy

  • Praises Washington Sundar’s versatility across multiple batting positions

  • Admits dew heavily influenced all three ODIs against South Africa

India’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa came with its fair share of experimentation, and Gautam Gambhir found himself right in the middle of the debate once again. The head coach’s well-known habit of shuffling the batting order resurfaced throughout the series, especially as India looked to test their bench strength ahead of a packed white-ball calendar. Even as eyebrows were raised, Gambhir stayed unmoved, offering a clear insight into what he believes modern one-day cricket truly demands.

For many fans, seeing Ruturaj Gaikwad, a natural opener, walk in at No. 4 felt like a puzzling sight. Washington Sundar, too, continued being the team’s designated floater, adjusting to roles as varied as No. 3 and No. 8. But there was method behind the apparent madness, and Gambhir wasn’t shy about explaining why he stands firmly by his choices.

Gambhir Breaks Down His Flexible Template for India

In the post-match press conference, the coach doubled down on his long-held belief that white-ball cricket rewards adaptability over rigid hierarchy. “I think in a one-day format, you should know the template that you want to play with. I've always believed that in white-ball cricket, batting orders are very overrated, except the opening combination,” Gambhir said, shortly after India wrapped up the ODI series.

He contrasted this with red-ball cricket, adding, “In Test cricket, obviously, you've got to have a fixed batting order, but it (batting order) is very, very overrated (in white ball formats).”

To illustrate the point, he highlighted Washington Sundar’s willingness to morph into whatever the team needed. “I know it's tough on someone like Washi, but then I think he's done an incredible job, batting at No. 3, No.5, No. 8… That's the kind of character we want in that dressing room,” Gambhir explained. He emphasized Sundar’s pedigree by recalling his Manchester hundred and Oval fifty, insisting the all-rounder is vital to India’s long-term plans.

Dew Factor, Proteas Challenge, and Looking Ahead to T20Is

While discussing the series itself, Gambhir admitted that conditions heavily influenced results. He noted how dew dictated the flow of all three ODIs, saying India’s bowlers felt the difference keenly while defending totals. Still, he credited his players for adapting smartly when batting second in the decider.

Looking ahead, Gambhir believes dew won’t impact the upcoming T20Is the same way, since both teams will face similar conditions at 7 PM starts. That, combined with India’s growing comfort with flexible roles, sets the stage for a fascinating five-match series, one where Gambhir’s philosophy will again be put to the test.

With PTI Inputs...

