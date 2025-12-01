BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

BCCI has reportedly called an urgent meeting with Gambhir, Agarkar and top officials to fix selection clarity and address issues from the Test series loss
The move comes amid talk about Kohli and Rohit’s long-term roles, with India beating South Africa in the first ODI
A senior official stressed the need for "selection consistency" and clearer planning ahead of major tournaments
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved quickly to convene a high-level meeting involving India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and a set of senior board officials ahead of the second ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.
The sudden push for dialogue comes at a time when chatter has intensified around the long-term roles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have delivered standout performances in recent outings, as India defeated South Africa in the first ODI by 17 runs.
As per a Sportstar report, the meeting is expected to feature BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Gambhir and Agarkar.
The report adds that there is no confirmation yet on whether newly-elected BCCI president Mithun Manhas will be part of the discussions. Since the meeting is scheduled for match day, the likelihood of senior players like Rohit and Kohli being summoned remains slim.
A senior board official told the publication that the agenda centres on creating "selection consistency" while keeping long-term planning and overall team trajectory at the forefront, with Kohli’s 52nd ODI century adding fresh weight to the ongoing conversation.
The board is also keen on addressing the issues exposed during the recent home Test series loss to South Africa. With Gambhir and Agarkar both present, the BCCI wants clear answers from the management and a roadmap for the months ahead.
"During the home Test season, there have been instances of confusing tactics on and off the field. We want clarity and forward planning, especially with the next Test series eight months away," the official said.
"India will be favourites to defend the T20 World Cup next year and strong contenders for the ODI World Cup after that, so we want these issues resolved quickly," the official added.
The situation does suggest that communication gaps may have formed between the team management and senior figures like Rohit and Kohli.
Speculation had swirled about the board wanting Kohli to withdraw his Test retirement, but the former captain shut the door on that possibility after the Ranchi ODI on Sunday.