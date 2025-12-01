BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

BCCI has reportedly called a meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar and senior officials before the second ODI to review performance and selection consistency, right in the middle of the India vs South Africa 2025 series after a Test loss and an ODI win

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Ahead of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI
(from L to R) Ajit Agarkar, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at a nets session in Chennai ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI has reportedly called an urgent meeting with Gambhir, Agarkar and top officials to fix selection clarity and address issues from the Test series loss

  • The move comes amid talk about Kohli and Rohit’s long-term roles, with India beating South Africa in the first ODI

  • A senior official stressed the need for "selection consistency" and clearer planning ahead of major tournaments

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved quickly to convene a high-level meeting involving India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and a set of senior board officials ahead of the second ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

The sudden push for dialogue comes at a time when chatter has intensified around the long-term roles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have delivered standout performances in recent outings, as India defeated South Africa in the first ODI by 17 runs.

As per a Sportstar report, the meeting is expected to feature BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Gambhir and Agarkar.

The report adds that there is no confirmation yet on whether newly-elected BCCI president Mithun Manhas will be part of the discussions. Since the meeting is scheduled for match day, the likelihood of senior players like Rohit and Kohli being summoned remains slim.

Related Content
Related Content

A senior board official told the publication that the agenda centres on creating "selection consistency" while keeping long-term planning and overall team trajectory at the forefront, with Kohli’s 52nd ODI century adding fresh weight to the ongoing conversation.

The board is also keen on addressing the issues exposed during the recent home Test series loss to South Africa. With Gambhir and Agarkar both present, the BCCI wants clear answers from the management and a roadmap for the months ahead.

"During the home Test season, there have been instances of confusing tactics on and off the field. We want clarity and forward planning, especially with the next Test series eight months away," the official said.

"India will be favourites to defend the T20 World Cup next year and strong contenders for the ODI World Cup after that, so we want these issues resolved quickly," the official added.

The situation does suggest that communication gaps may have formed between the team management and senior figures like Rohit and Kohli.

Speculation had swirled about the board wanting Kohli to withdraw his Test retirement, but the former captain shut the door on that possibility after the Ranchi ODI on Sunday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Sets Up Urgent Talks With Gambhir, Agarkar Ahead Of India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Report

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Shrugs Off Prep Talk After Match-Winning Ton

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's 83rd International Century Shines Bright As Men In Blue Beat SA By 17 Runs

  4. Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

  5. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav In Hibernation Post-Bihar Elections Loss

  3. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  4. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

  5. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: Yunus-Led Interim Government Faces Legal Questions Over July Charter Referendum

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

  4. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution