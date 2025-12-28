Durban Super Giants Vs MI Cape Town, Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

SA20 2025-26 today's fixture sees MI Cape Town against Durban Super Giants
Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town opted to bowl first
Streaming, Playing XIs and more
Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town are up against Aiden Markram's Durban Super Giants in match 4 of SA20's fourth edition at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday (December 28, 2025). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
The tournament already seen some big scores and the lowest ones too, with the latest one being Sunrisers Eastern Cape against Paarl Royals in match 3. SEC posted 187 on the board but the Royals were not able to replicate their opponent's batting form, as they were bowled out for 49 runs.
Durban Super Giants Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Toss Update
MI Cape Town have won the toss and have opted to field.
Durban Super Giants Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Playing XIs
MI Cape Town (Playing XI): Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Rashid Khan(c), Corbin Bosch, Karim Janat, Trent Boult
Durban Super Giants (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Eathan Bosch, Simon Harmer, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad
Durban Super Giants Vs MI Cape Town, SA20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Durban Super Giants Vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Durban Super Giants Vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.