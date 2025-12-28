Decoding India's Olympics Puzzle: Tamil Nadu Sports Administrator Shares First-Hand Insights On Needs, Roadmap

Strategy Over Culture

"We realised that there are 1,008 medals to go for (at Paris 2024). There are 329 different disciplines, 32 major games. Now the country which wins will get around 119-120 medals. To be in the first five, you should have at least 50-60 medals. To be in the first 10, you should be vouching for 30 medals. But India is still struggling with six-seven medals.