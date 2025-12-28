Decoding India's Olympics Puzzle: Tamil Nadu Sports Administrator Shares First-Hand Insights On Needs, Roadmap

Atulya Misra, who was part of the Paris 2024 delegation in 2024, delved deep into what's lacking in India's Olympics performances over the years. He also cited the example of what's working well on the sports front in Tamil Nadu

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Decoding India Olympics Puzzle atulya misra Tamil Nadu ias Sports Administrator podcast
India finished with six medals at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atulya Misra believes excellence in Olympics more about strategy than culture

  • Senior IAS officer authored book 'Olympic Quest' to shed light on subject

  • Explores Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a sports hub in India

Over the years, there have been a variety of responses to the age-old question: why does India, with its unparalleled youth population, only win a handful of Olympic medals each time? A large proportion of those responses have focused on building a sporting culture before expecting peak performance at the highest level.

But sports administrator Atulya Misra believes it's more about strategy than culture. Misra, who was part of the Paris Olympics delegation in 2024, put things in perspective at the 'Greater Than' podcast hosted by Surendran Jayasekar.

Strategy Over Culture

"We realised that there are 1,008 medals to go for (at Paris 2024). There are 329 different disciplines, 32 major games. Now the country which wins will get around 119-120 medals. To be in the first five, you should have at least 50-60 medals. To be in the first 10, you should be vouching for 30 medals. But India is still struggling with six-seven medals.

"What we found was that out of 32 games, India participated only in 16. Out of 369 various disciplines, we participated only in 69. So we are only participating in 25% of Olympics. And then we need to win medals," Misra, who serves as additional chief secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, said.

Related Content
Related Content

The senior IAS officer has since authored a book on India's Olympic aspirations, titled 'Olympic Quest'. In the almost 600-page book, he imagines a fictional seminar in Chennai, where experts from around the world congregate to discuss the evolution of their sports, from coaching philosophies to infrastructure, from grassroots to global podiums.

"This book is basically a compilation of those imaginary speeches. But everything which is written in the book is facts," Misra added.

Tamil Nadu Success Story

Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a sports hub is a major part of the book. In addition to unearthing a number of prodigious talents, especially in chess, the state has hosted a number of notable international and national events like the 44th Chess Olympiad, Asian Champions Trophy hockey, Khelo India Youth Games and Asian Surfing Championships.

With Odisha already showing the way in terms of becoming a model sports state and they country's hockey mecca, the rise of TN bodes well in the macro picture. To add to that, Ahmedabad (or Amdavad) will be hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and has been pitched as the prospective host city in India's candidature for the 2036 Olympic Games.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War