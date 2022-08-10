Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
FIDE Chess Olympiad: PM Narendra Modi Hails Tamil Nadu People, Govt For Being 'Excellent' Hosts

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close in Chennai on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India's 'B' team settling for a bronze medal.

Narendra Modi also congratulated individual members of the Indian contingent who won medals.
Narendra Modi also congratulated individual members of the Indian contingent who won medals.

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 9:51 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the people and government of Tamil Nadu for being "excellent" hosts for the 44th Chess Olympiad and congratulated the Indian teams for winning the bronze medal in their categories. (More Sports News)

"The people and government of Tamil Nadu have been excellent hosts of the 44th Chess Olympiad. I would like to appreciate them for welcoming the world and showcasing our outstanding culture and hospitality," he tweeted.

"The just-concluded 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai witnessed encouraging performances by the Indian contingent. I congratulate the India B team (Men's) and India A team (Women's) for winning the Bronze Medal. This augurs well for the future of Chess in India," he added.

Modi also congratulated individual members of the Indian contingent who won board medals. "These are outstanding players who have shown remarkable grit and tenacity. Best wishes for their future endeavours," he said.

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close in Chennai on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India's 'B' team settling for a bronze medal in the Open section.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin said the state government has been implementing several schemes under the 'Dravidian model,' to make the state a pioneer in sports.

