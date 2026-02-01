Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

India sourced a major share of its permanent magnet imports from China during 2022-23 to 2024-25, with import dependence ranging between 59.6 percent and 81.3 percent value-wise and 84.8 percent and 90.4 percent quantity-wise Photo: Shutterstock

