Trump Praises Japan’s PM Sanae Takaichi, Signs Landmark Rare Earths Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed a major agreement to strengthen cooperation on rare earths and critical minerals.
Trump praised Takaichi as a “great prime minister,” with both leaders pledging to deepen economic and strategic ties amid global supply chain concerns.
The pact aims to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China, marking a key step in securing resources vital to defense and clean energy sectors.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday hailed Japan’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as a “great leader” during their first official meeting in Tokyo, where the two countries signed a major agreement on rare earths and critical minerals.
Trump praised Takaichi — Japan’s first female prime minister — calling her “a great prime minister” and “a strong partner for America,” as both leaders pledged to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation. The meeting marked Trump’s first visit to Japan since returning to office and underscored Washington’s renewed focus on supply chain security.
The centrepiece of the talks was a framework deal aimed at securing supply chains for rare earths and other critical minerals, key components in electric vehicles, defense technologies, and renewable energy systems. Both nations emphasized the need to reduce dependency on China for these resources, calling the partnership vital for global stability.
Takaichi, seen as a conservative in the mould of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reiterated Japan’s commitment to raising defence spending and bolstering economic resilience. She described the agreement as the start of a “golden age” in U.S.–Japan relations, balancing shared strategic interests with new economic opportunities.