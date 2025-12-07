Gautam Gambhir Emphasizes Virat-Rohit's Presence In India's White-Ball Setup While Praising Youngsters

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir lauds the impact of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the India's 50-over setup while hyping the show put on by the youngsters in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gautam Gambhir on RO-KO
Gautam Gambhir emphasizes on the importance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian 50-over setup. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gambhir addressed Virat-Rohit's importance in India's 50-over setup

  • He is hopeful that RO-KO will continue their rich vein of form in future

  • Gambhir also emphasized on the role of Harshit Rana at No.8 as a bowling all-rounder

At this moment, the Indian think tank is doing a tough balancing act of building the team around a new set of players without completely cutting ties with the old guard.

In that context, head coach Gautam Gambhir, who oversees this process, was a delighted man to see both the parties chipping in with handy contributions.

Giving heft to the senior side, Virat Kohli emerged player of the series in the ODIs against South Africa, scoring two hundreds and a fifty — a quick ride back to his incredible peaks of 2015 onwards.

Rohit Sharma helped himself to a couple of fifties to underline his fine touch.

Gambhir hoped the two stalwarts will continue to churn out such performances, which will keep the ODI outfit in good shape.

“Look, they’re quality players. I've said it many times as well that they're world-class players. They are quality players in this format and their experience is really important in the dressing room,” said Gambhir at the press meet after India beat SA by nine wickets to bag the one-day series 2-1.

“They're doing what they do. They've been doing it for such a long time for Indian cricket. Hopefully, they can continue doing the same, which is always going to be important come the white ball format and the 50-over format,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

The rest given to seniors Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj and the injury-enforced absence of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya gave India a chance to test the skillsets of some young tyros.

Gambhir was particularly delighted with the growth of Harshit Rana as a bowling all-rounder.

“That's one of the reasons why we are trying to probably develop someone like Harshit, who can actually bat at No. 8 and contribute with a bat.

“That's how we need to find the balance, because come South Africa in two years' time (2027 ODI WC), we would be needing three proper seamers as well. And if he can continue to develop as a bowling allrounder, it's going to give us a massive boost,” he said.

Similarly, Gambhir was also impressed by the outings of seamers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in the series.

“With Jaspreet Bumrah coming back and what we saw of Arshdeep, Prasidh and Harshit in this series was incredible because all these three guys do not have a lot of experience, especially in 50-over format. They've hardly played, what, less than 15 ODIs. But they've done a fabulous job,” he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Important For Me To Speak Out': Smriti Mandhana Breaks Silence On Wedding Row Via Instagram

  2. Gautam Gambhir Dismisses Criticism, Says 'Batting Order Is Overrated' In White-Ball Cricket

  3. Ashes 2025-26: 'Australia Not For Weak Men', Ben Stokes Makes Honest Admission After Going 2-0 Down At Gabba

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Cuttack Weather Report, Barabati Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Confirms Availability For Mumbai; No Clarity On Rohit Sharma's Participation - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  2. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

  3. Thousands Gather in Kolkata for Mega Bhagavad Gita Recital

  4. Bangladeshi And Rohingya Settlers In Varanasi Under Police Verification Drive

  5. Modi To Lead Parliamentary Debates On Vande Mataram And Election Reforms

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Says Progress In Peace Plan Talks After Call With US Envoys

  2. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  3. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps