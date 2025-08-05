Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Good Morning!
Good morning to everyone tuning in to your daily blog. Indian players will be in action in football today, with two Durand Cup matches lined up for us. European sides will also be in action in pre-season friendly matches, featuring clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and Sassuolo. Stay tuned as Outlook India brings you the best sporting news from around the world on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: FIBA Asia Cup Update
Sports News Today Live, August 5: ICYMI
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Why ISL Clubs Are Suspending Salaries
ISL clubs are suspending salaries due to the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the league’s future. With the 2025 season on hold amid unresolved disputes between the AIFF and FSDL, clubs have received no clear communication or roadmap.
This lack of direction has made financial planning nearly impossible, forcing teams like Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC to make difficult decisions. Without matchday revenue, broadcast clarity, or assurance on when the season will resume, clubs are struggling to justify ongoing expenses, especially salaries, in a stalled football ecosystem.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Son Set For £20m LAFC Move After Tottenham Exit - Report
Son Heung-min is on the verge of joining Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in a deal worth around £20 million, following his announcement to leave Tottenham after a decade at the club. The 33-year-old confirmed his departure over the weekend and is now expected to complete the move pending final paperwork and a medical.
If finalised, the transfer could become an MLS record, potentially surpassing the £22.5 million fee Atlanta United paid for Emmanuel Latte Lath earlier this year.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: IND Fixtures At FIBA Asia Cup
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Luiz da Silva Joins 90m Club
Brazil’s Luiz Maurício da Silva threw 91m at the 2025 Brazilian Athletics Trophy, surpassing Neeraj Chopra’s 90.23m to register the year’s second-best mark. The 25-year-old, who finished 11th at Paris 2024, has now improved his personal best five times in a year and joined the elite 90m club.
2025 Javelin World Lead
Julian Weber – 91.06m
Luiz Maurício – 91.00m
Neeraj Chopra – 90.23m
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Prescod Retires From Athletics
British sprinter Reece Prescod has announced his retirement from athletics, saying the sport pushed him “physically, mentally, and emotionally” in ways he “never imagined possible.” The 29-year-old steps away after a decade-long career that included appearances at three World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
With a personal best of 9.93 seconds, Prescod retires as the fourth-fastest Briton ever over 100m, just a tenth behind Zharnel Hughes’ national record.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Feyenoord Bid £15.6m For Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic
Feyenoord have submitted a £15.6 million (€18m) bid for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. The 26-year-old Bosnian international has made 114 appearances for the Blades since arriving from Malmo in July 2022. Previously linked with Wolves, Ahmedhodzic stayed at Bramall Lane for the 2024–25 season, where Sheffield United narrowly missed out on promotion after losing the Championship play-off final to Sunderland.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Richardson Misses 200m Final By 0.01s At US Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson missed the 200m final at the US Championships by just 0.01 seconds, finishing fourth in her heat with 22.56. The 100m silver medallist from Paris 2024 still holds a bye for the Worlds in that event but won’t compete in the 200m. Her week also saw controversy, following an arrest over a domestic violence allegation involving partner Christian Coleman.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Hearts Off To Winning Start
Hearts opened their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Derek McInnes' side showed early intent but paid the price for their wastefulness, as Graeme Shinnie turned a Harry Milne cross into his own net to hand the hosts the lead. Summer signing Stuart Findlay added a second late on, bundling home at the far post to wrap up a comfortable win.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Barkley Turns Down Trump’s Sports Council Invite
Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has turned down an invitation to join Donald Trump’s revamped council on sports, fitness, and nutrition. The council, relaunched under a new executive order, included names like Bryson DeChambeau, Nelly Korda, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lawrence Taylor, and Mariano Rivera.
Barkley confirmed after Monday’s Eagles practice that he had declined the offer, saying the invitation came a few months ago but he and his family felt it wasn’t the right time. “I’m not really too familiar with it,” he said. “I felt like I am going to be super busy. Me and my family thought it would probably be in our best interest to not accept it. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it.”
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Mboko Marches Into Canadian Open Semis
Victoria Mboko’s dream run at the Canadian Open rolled on as the 18-year-old eased past Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final. Backed by a vocal Montreal crowd, the Canadian followed up her stunning win over Coco Gauff with another composed display and now faces 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. “My first time playing in Montreal has been an unreal experience and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Mboko said.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: The Stage Is Set For Durand Cup 2025 Clash In Jamshedpur
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC
Indian Army FT will lock horns with Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC on Tuesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Tribhuvan Army FC face a must-win clash after collecting just one point from two games. Despite flashes of promise through Nirajan Dhami, their finishing must improve against a gritty Indian Army side. The Indian Army team, who pushed Jamshedpur FC in a narrow 1-0 loss, showed solid defence even after a late red card and will be eyeing a crucial win to stay in the knockout race.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Durand Cup Streaming Info
The Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Ireland Spinner Aimee Maguire Cleared For Bowling
Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been cleared by the ICC to resume bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. Maguire was suspended earlier this year after her action was reported during the first ODI against India in January. Following the suspension, she remodelled her action and underwent re-assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre. The evaluation confirmed that her elbow extension now falls within the 15-degree tolerance limit allowed under ICC regulations, paving the way for her return to international bowling.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Thomas Partey Granted Bail
Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third. The alleged incidents occurred between 2021 and 2022 during his time at the north London club. The 32-year-old Ghanaian international was formally charged just days after his contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June. He is scheduled to appear next at the Old Bailey on 2 September.
Sports News Today Live, August 5: Indigenous Group Take Legal Action To Halt Brisbane Olympic stadium Construction
An Indigenous group in Australia has taken legal action to halt the construction of a 63,000-seat stadium planned for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, arguing it threatens culturally significant land. The Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC), in partnership with the Save Victoria Park group, has petitioned the federal environment minister to designate Victoria Park—a 60-hectare site in Brisbane—as a culturally protected area.