Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball

Sports News, August 5: Catch the highlights from the sporting world in our blog on Tuesday, 5 August 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India mens national basketball team FIBA Asia Cup 2025 X
The Indian men’s national basketball team will be in action in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 against Jordan. | Photo: X/BFI_basketball
Here are the highlights from the sports events on Tuesday, 5 August 2025. Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been cleared to resume bowling in international cricket after her action was deemed legal by the ICC, following a suspension earlier this year. In England, former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after being charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, with his next court appearance scheduled for September 2. Meanwhile, in Australia, an Indigenous group has launched legal action to stop the construction of a 63,000-seat stadium for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, citing the cultural significance of the proposed site at Victoria Park
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Good Morning!

Good morning to everyone tuning in to your daily blog. Indian players will be in action in football today, with two Durand Cup matches lined up for us. European sides will also be in action in pre-season friendly matches, featuring clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and Sassuolo. Stay tuned as Outlook India brings you the best sporting news from around the world on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: FIBA Asia Cup Update

Sports News Today Live, August 5: ICYMI

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Why ISL Clubs Are Suspending Salaries

ISL clubs are suspending salaries due to the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the league’s future. With the 2025 season on hold amid unresolved disputes between the AIFF and FSDL, clubs have received no clear communication or roadmap.

This lack of direction has made financial planning nearly impossible, forcing teams like Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC to make difficult decisions. Without matchday revenue, broadcast clarity, or assurance on when the season will resume, clubs are struggling to justify ongoing expenses, especially salaries, in a stalled football ecosystem.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Son Set For £20m LAFC Move After Tottenham Exit - Report

Son Heung-min is on the verge of joining Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in a deal worth around £20 million, following his announcement to leave Tottenham after a decade at the club. The 33-year-old confirmed his departure over the weekend and is now expected to complete the move pending final paperwork and a medical.

If finalised, the transfer could become an MLS record, potentially surpassing the £22.5 million fee Atlanta United paid for Emmanuel Latte Lath earlier this year.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: IND Fixtures At FIBA Asia Cup

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Luiz da Silva Joins 90m Club

Brazil’s Luiz Maurício da Silva threw 91m at the 2025 Brazilian Athletics Trophy, surpassing Neeraj Chopra’s 90.23m to register the year’s second-best mark. The 25-year-old, who finished 11th at Paris 2024, has now improved his personal best five times in a year and joined the elite 90m club.

2025 Javelin World Lead

  1. Julian Weber – 91.06m

  2. Luiz Maurício – 91.00m

  3. Neeraj Chopra – 90.23m

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Prescod Retires From Athletics

British sprinter Reece Prescod has announced his retirement from athletics, saying the sport pushed him “physically, mentally, and emotionally” in ways he “never imagined possible.” The 29-year-old steps away after a decade-long career that included appearances at three World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With a personal best of 9.93 seconds, Prescod retires as the fourth-fastest Briton ever over 100m, just a tenth behind Zharnel Hughes’ national record.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Feyenoord Bid £15.6m For Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic

Feyenoord have submitted a £15.6 million (€18m) bid for Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic. The 26-year-old Bosnian international has made 114 appearances for the Blades since arriving from Malmo in July 2022. Previously linked with Wolves, Ahmedhodzic stayed at Bramall Lane for the 2024–25 season, where Sheffield United narrowly missed out on promotion after losing the Championship play-off final to Sunderland.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Richardson Misses 200m Final By 0.01s At US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson missed the 200m final at the US Championships by just 0.01 seconds, finishing fourth in her heat with 22.56. The 100m silver medallist from Paris 2024 still holds a bye for the Worlds in that event but won’t compete in the 200m. Her week also saw controversy, following an arrest over a domestic violence allegation involving partner Christian Coleman.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Hearts Off To Winning Start

Hearts opened their Scottish Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle. Derek McInnes' side showed early intent but paid the price for their wastefulness, as Graeme Shinnie turned a Harry Milne cross into his own net to hand the hosts the lead. Summer signing Stuart Findlay added a second late on, bundling home at the far post to wrap up a comfortable win.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Barkley Turns Down Trump’s Sports Council Invite

Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has turned down an invitation to join Donald Trump’s revamped council on sports, fitness, and nutrition. The council, relaunched under a new executive order, included names like Bryson DeChambeau, Nelly Korda, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lawrence Taylor, and Mariano Rivera.

Barkley confirmed after Monday’s Eagles practice that he had declined the offer, saying the invitation came a few months ago but he and his family felt it wasn’t the right time. “I’m not really too familiar with it,” he said. “I felt like I am going to be super busy. Me and my family thought it would probably be in our best interest to not accept it. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I’m assuming it’s something great, so I appreciate it.”

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Mboko Marches Into Canadian Open Semis

Victoria Mboko’s dream run at the Canadian Open rolled on as the 18-year-old eased past Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final. Backed by a vocal Montreal crowd, the Canadian followed up her stunning win over Coco Gauff with another composed display and now faces 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. “My first time playing in Montreal has been an unreal experience and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Mboko said.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: The Stage Is Set For Durand Cup 2025 Clash In Jamshedpur

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC

Indian Army FT will lock horns with Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC on Tuesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Tribhuvan Army FC face a must-win clash after collecting just one point from two games. Despite flashes of promise through Nirajan Dhami, their finishing must improve against a gritty Indian Army side. The Indian Army team, who pushed Jamshedpur FC in a narrow 1-0 loss, showed solid defence even after a late red card and will be eyeing a crucial win to stay in the knockout race.

Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC, Live Score

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Durand Cup Streaming Info

The Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Ireland Spinner Aimee Maguire Cleared For Bowling

Ireland spinner Aimee Maguire has been cleared by the ICC to resume bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. Maguire was suspended earlier this year after her action was reported during the first ODI against India in January. Following the suspension, she remodelled her action and underwent re-assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre. The evaluation confirmed that her elbow extension now falls within the 15-degree tolerance limit allowed under ICC regulations, paving the way for her return to international bowling.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Thomas Partey Granted Bail

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with five counts of rape involving two women and one count of sexual assault against a third. The alleged incidents occurred between 2021 and 2022 during his time at the north London club. The 32-year-old Ghanaian international was formally charged just days after his contract with Arsenal expired at the end of June. He is scheduled to appear next at the Old Bailey on 2 September.

Sports News Today Live, August 5: Indigenous Group Take Legal Action To Halt Brisbane Olympic stadium Construction

An Indigenous group in Australia has taken legal action to halt the construction of a 63,000-seat stadium planned for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, arguing it threatens culturally significant land. The Yagara Magandjin Aboriginal Corporation (YMAC), in partnership with the Save Victoria Park group, has petitioned the federal environment minister to designate Victoria Park—a 60-hectare site in Brisbane—as a culturally protected area.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks