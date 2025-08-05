Bengaluru FC Suspend Player Salaries Amid ISL Uncertainty

Summary of this article

- The ISL season remains uncertain due to unresolved issues between the AIFF and FSDL.

- Eight clubs, including Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC, have requested a meeting with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

- Bengaluru FC have suspended salaries of their first-team players and staff, citing the lack of clarity.

- Odisha FC were the first to suspend contracts, with owner Rohan Sharma clarifying the club isn't shutting down.