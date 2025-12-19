ISL Clubs Propose Club-Owned League With Perpetual Rights, Seek AIFF Oversight - Check Details

Indian Super League clubs have proposed a club-owned league model with perpetual operational and commercial rights, while the All India Football Federation retains regulatory oversight

ISL Clubs Propose Club-Owned League With Perpetual Rights, Seek AIFF Oversight - Check Details
Indian Super League clubs propose a club-owned league model with perpetual operational and commercial rights, while retaining AIFF as the regulator. | Photo: FSDL/ISL
  Indian Super League clubs propose a club-owned league model with perpetual operational and commercial rights, while retaining AIFF as the regulator

  AIFF to hold a special share, nominate one director, and oversee governance, regulations, and refereeing

  Move comes amid governance uncertainty, expiring commercial deals, Supreme Court proceedings, and a delayed 2025–26 season

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Friday formally proposed a fundamental restructuring of the country's top-tier professional football league, seeking perpetual operational and commercial rights for a club-owned league model while retaining the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the sport's regulator.

The proposal was submitted on the final day of the deadline given to ISL clubs to present a plan for the formation of a consortium to run the league, the 2025-26 season of which is yet to commence.

"...we write to formally place before the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Ministry), a detailed proposal for restructuring the ownership, governance, and operational framework of India's top-tier professional football league," the clubs said in a joint letter addressed to the Sports Ministry and AIFF.

"This proposal is guided by the shared objective of safeguarding continuity of elite football in India, strengthening institutional governance, ensuring long-term financial sustainability of the league, aligning with globally accepted best practices, and enabling AIFF to focus more effectively on its core mandate of regulation, governance, grassroots development, and national team excellence."

The proposal comes amid uncertainty surrounding Indian football, with governance challenges, the expiry of commercial agreements and ongoing proceedings before the Supreme Court concerning amendments to the AIFF constitution.

The clubs proposed that "AIFF grant the rights to operate, manage, and commercially exploit India's top-tier professional football league to a dedicated league company (League Company) in perpetuity, subject to continued compliance with AIFF, AFC, and FIFA statutes and regulations."

"The League Company shall be structured such that: The participating Clubs shall collectively hold a permanent majority shareholding; AIFF shall hold one special share, safeguarding sporting integrity, regulatory authority, and statutory compliance."

"The Clubs shall have the flexibility to induct a commercial or strategic partner at the league level, provided always that the Clubs, individually and collectively, retain majority ownership and voting control."

"Notwithstanding any dilution undertaken to induct a commercial partner, the Clubs shall at all times remain the majority shareholders of the League Company" and "To further institutionalise AIFF's involvement in league governance."

It further proposed that the federation "shall have the perpetual right to nominate one director on the Board of the League Company".

Under the framework, AIFF's role would be confined to regulatory and governance functions, including framing competition regulations, club licensing, disciplinary codes, appointment and management of referees and match officials, and finalising the league calendar in coordination with national team commitments.

"The AIFF shall not bear any commercial risk or operational liability in relation to the league," the proposal said.

The clubs, acting through the league company, would assume full responsibility for day-to-day operations, commercial exploitation of media and sponsorship rights, financial discipline, and maintaining broadcast and sporting standards.

As part of the financial proposal, the clubs suggested that no league rights fee be paid to AIFF for the 2025-26 season, citing transitional circumstances and the need to ensure uninterrupted continuity of the competition.

"From the 2026-27 season onwards, the Clubs collectively may consider to paying AIFF an annual grant of Rs 10 crore irrespective of whether a commercial partner is inducted, to be utilised for: Grassroots and youth development; Referee, coach, and technical development; and Administrative and governance expenses of AIFF," it said.

Emphasising the urgency of maintaining continuity, the clubs assured that the football season would not be allowed to lapse and said they would endeavour to commence the league within 45 days of a formal handover of rights, subject to regulatory approvals and logistical readiness.

Acknowledging that parts of the proposal may require amendments to the AIFF constitution, currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court, the clubs sought the support of both AIFF and the Ministry to place the rationale for such changes before the apex court.

The clubs also requested AIFF to "Consider this proposal in principle; Engage with the Ministry as outlined above; and Constitute a joint working group comprising representatives of AIFF, Ministry and the Clubs to address legal, regulatory, and transitional matters, including timelines and approvals from AFC, FIFA, and the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

Representatives of all ISL clubs have been invited to attend the upcoming AIFF Annual General Meeting on Saturday, where the matter is expected to be discussed.

