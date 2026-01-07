India U-19 Vs South Africa U-19, 3rd ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George Hit Tons As IND Complete Whitewash

Chasing the stiff target, South Africa slumped to 15 for 3 in the fourth over as Kishan Singh wreaked havoc at the top, dismissing Jorich Van Schalkwyk (1), Adnaan Lagadien (9) and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (0)

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Highlights 2nd Youth ODI: Suryavanshi Smashes 19-Ball Fifty
File image of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named POTM and POTS for his batting

  • IND U-19 thrashed SA U-19 by 233 runs in the third youth ODI

  • India piled up a mammoth 393 for 7

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi extended his jaw dropping run with a sizzling hundred while Aaron George too struck a fine century as India U-19 thrashed South Africa by 233 runs in the third youth ODI to sweep the three-match series on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, skipper Sooryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball 68 in the previous game, once again went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 10 maximums and nine boundaries in a fluent 74-ball 127.

The 14-year-old from Bihar was ably supported by George, who compiled 118 off 106 balls, as the duo laid the platform for a massive total with a 227-run opening stand.

India piled up a mammoth 393 for 7, a target that proved well beyond South Africa, who were bowled out for 160 in 35 overs.

For the hosts, Ntando Soni (3/61) and Jason Rowles (2/59) shared five wickets at Willowmoore Park.

Chasing the stiff target, South Africa slumped to 15 for 3 in the fourth over as Kishan Singh wreaked havoc at the top, dismissing Jorich Van Schalkwyk (1), Adnaan Lagadien (9) and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (0).

Related Content
Related Content

The 19-year-old Singh, who had taken four wickets in the second game as well, was the standout bowler again.

Daniel Bosman (40) and Rowles (19) offered brief resistance, but South Africa slid to 99 for six in the 23rd over. Paul James (41) and Corne Botha (36 not out) only delayed the inevitable.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi once again stole the spotlight with his power-hitting, bringing up his third century in Youth ODIs. He has also struck four fifties so far in 18 matches. The teen sensation has now amassed 973 runs in 18 matches at an average of 54.05 and a strike rate of 164.08.

India had won the first match by 25 runs via the DLS method and the second by eight wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub Give Flying Start As PAK Reach 21/0 (2)

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 7: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  4. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

  5. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. India Adopts Soft Power to Counter China in Global Buddhism

  4. JNU Vows Strict Action Over Slogans On Campus Against Modi And Shah

  5. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

  5. Venezuela: US Lawmakers Briefed, Military Operation Amid Questions Over Next Steps

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark