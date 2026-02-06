India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

India face England in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final on Friday in Harare
India looking for sixth title, while England lost won in 1998
India won the toss and opted to bat first
Find out when and where to watch the India vs England U19 match live
India are on the verge of history as they face England in the final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, February 6, 2026. The Boys in Blue are chasing an unprecedented sixth title, with England looking for their second win in the tournament after almost three decades.
India sealed a place in the final with a dominant seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the previous match. Led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rapid 68, before Aaron George’s wonderful century (115 off 104), India chased down a target of 311 – the highest successful chase in the tournament’s history.
As a result, the junior side led by Ayush Mhatre sealed a place in the decider for a record 10th time. India won the U19 World Cup five times – in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022 – and will be looking to add to that tally.
England, like their opponents India, have also been undefeated in the tournament. They edged Australia by 27 runs in the semi-final, with captain Thomas Rew standing out with a hundred (110 off 107). The Three Lions have won this tournament only once, back in 1998, and will be looking for their second title.
India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update
India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bat first today.
India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Final: Playing XIs
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.
India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Final: Captains Said
Ayush Mhatre (IND U19): “We will bat first. It looks like a very good pitch, little bit hard and we will try to put up a good target. It (semifinal pitch) was a really batting pitch, so the boys also played really well and they showed good batsmanship, so that was nice for us. We’ll just play our natural game and keep it simple. Not to complicate things, just play our cricket.”
Thomas Rew (ENG U19): “We were looking to bowl first, actually. We know it’s a good wicket and it’s going to stay pretty good throughout the day. So, yeah, we feel like it’s a good chasing around… It all looks nice and fresh and, yeah, we’re ready to go. But I think it’s just how quickly we can adapt to these conditions. Obviously, slightly different, but we think it’s going to be a good surface… We’ve just taken all the pressure off the boys and said just go and play with freedom. Do what we’ve done so well this tournament, play our game and, yeah, go and enjoy it.”
India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Final: Squads
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk) (c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.
India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final being played?
The India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday, February 6, 2026. The match will start at 1:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final live?
The India vs England, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 final will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on Star Sports 1 and 2 (SD & HD channels), with regional language commentary available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.