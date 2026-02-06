India Vs England Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Thomas Rew (ENG U19): “We were looking to bowl first, actually. We know it’s a good wicket and it’s going to stay pretty good throughout the day. So, yeah, we feel like it’s a good chasing around… It all looks nice and fresh and, yeah, we’re ready to go. But I think it’s just how quickly we can adapt to these conditions. Obviously, slightly different, but we think it’s going to be a good surface… We’ve just taken all the pressure off the boys and said just go and play with freedom. Do what we’ve done so well this tournament, play our game and, yeah, go and enjoy it.”