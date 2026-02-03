Australia U19 Vs England U19 1st Semi-Final, World Cup 2026: Thomas Rew-led ENG Bat First In Bulawayo

Here is all you need to know about 1st semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 between Australia U19 & England U19: toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
England vs Australia
England vs Australia, U19 World Cup Semifinal: ENG U19 bat first. Photo: X/ZimCricketv
  • ENG U19 bat first against AUS U19 in the 1st semi-final of the WC

  • The winner takes on either of IND or AFG in the final

  • Check Playing XIs from the semi-final match

Australia lock horns against 'enemy' England at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 1st semi-final match, at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Tuesday (February 3). Watch the cricket match live.

Both teams enter the knockout game as unbeaten from the group phase as well as the Super Six stage. The Aussies have been dominant with both bat and ball right throughout the tourney. Barring the West Indies game, the Oliver Peake-led side, have been spot on.

As for England, they too registered victories over the likes of Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The winner from today's semi-final will face either India or Afghanistan in the final on Friday.

Australia U19 vs England U19, World Cup 2026 1st Semi-final: Toss Update

England captain Thomas Rew has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia.

Australia U19 vs England U19, World Cup 2026 1st Semi-final: Playing XIs

Australia: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.

Australia U19 vs England U19, World Cup 2026 1st Semi-final: Captain Speak

Oliver Peake: We probably would have batted as well for the same reasons, but we bowled first majority in this tournament and feel comfortable doing so. (Conditions) Definitely a bit lower and slower than Namibia. So, it's taken a bit of getting used to, but we had Harare and a few good training days here. So we feel ready to go. (Message to the team) Same as what we've really had for the whole tournament, to be honest, just keep enjoying it. Every opportunity is a cool one. And, we've got no pressure on us. There's nothing to lose. It's just about enjoying ourselves and seeing what we can do. Will Byrom comes in for Ben Gordon.

Thomas Rew: We're going to bat first. We've had a bit of experience in this ground, so I think we're going to try and use that to the best of our ability today and look to go and post a good score. (Conditions) A bit of inconsistent bounce throughout the day. Usually gets a little bit worse, spins and we'll look to set the tone early. (Preparation) We had a rest day after the game and then a couple of training days just to prep for this. We're feeling good. Just one change. Alex Green is ill and Alex French comes in.

Australia U19 vs England U19, World Cup 2026 1st Semi-final: Live Streaming

The AUS U19 vs ENG U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 1st semi-final game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

