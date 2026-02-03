England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup SF: Nitesh Stumped; Young Lions In Command | AUS 110/3 (25)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Peake, Nitesh Accelerating
Taking his time to settle, Nitesh Samuel is now beginning to open his arms and hit the ball more freely, cleanly. Oliver Peake started strongly and is continuing in the same vein as the partnership has grown to 56 runs.
AUS U19: 103/2 (24)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Young Lions Tighten Screws
The Aussies are finding it hard to get the run rate going. Steven Hogan laboured to a 23-ball 3 before being dismissed by James Minto, and Nitesh Samuel (28 not out off 55) is also batting sedately. But captain Oliver Peake (14 not out off 12) has come in and brought some urgency to the middle. He holds the key to this chase; the Young Lions would be desperate to see his back as soon as possible.
AUS U19: 70/2 (17)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Elsewhere...
The warm-up games of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are into their second day. Oman defeated Sri Lanka A by five wickets earlier today in Colombo, while Netherlands are struggling at 59 for five in response to Zimbabwe's 179-run target.
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Malajczuk Dismissed
Will Malajczuk (15), looking assured in the middle, is sent on his way with a cracking yorker. Alex French delivers the inswinging killer blow that traps Malajczuk bang in front of middle stump in the sixth over. Steven Hogan walks in to join Nitesh Samuel (10).
AUS U19: 32/1 (6)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Aussie Innings Begins
Nitesh Samuel and Will Malajczuk stride out to open the batting for Australia, and Sebastian Morgan has the brand new ball in hand for England. Samuel gets a boundary through the gap between slip and gully to get going. Five from the first over.
AUS U19: 5/0 (1)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Innings Update
Thomas Rew's wicket does set England back considerably, but Farhan Ahmed (28 not out off 26) ensures that they finish with a competent 277-run total. It could have been much bigger, but 278 is still no small target and Australia will need to bat well to get there in the pressure-cooker environment of a World Cup semi-final.
ENG U19: 277/7 (50)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Thomas Rew Run Out!
Thomas Rew cracks a 97-ball hundred to single-handedly elevate England's fortunes. He was looking good for many more runs but another piece of fielding brilliance, this time a direct hit from Steven Hogan, fetches Australia the prized scalp. Rew is run out for 110 and two new batters are in the middle in the death overs.
ENG U19: 237/6 (43)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Blinder From Peake!
A moment of brilliance in the field, and the partnership is broken! Australia captain Oliver Peake pulls off an outstanding catch to send back Caleb Falconer (40). Is that the opening the Aussies needed? Thomas Rew (91 not out), meanwhile, surging towards what would be a fantastic hundred.
ENG U19: 195/4 (36)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Young Lions In Command
The consolidation continues from England, with captain Thomas Rew (81 not out) playing a game-changing innings and accelerating at the right time too. Caleb Falconer (23 not out) giving him steady support from the other end to set a strong foundation for an onslaught.
ENG U19: 166/3 (31)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Thomas Rew Fifty Revives ENG
Thomas Rew has scored a fighting fifty for England after a dismal start to their innings in the 1st semi-final. England, who were rocked early on with three wickets, have steadied ship with run-rate also climbing over 5.
ENG U19: 131/3 (21-25 Overs)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: English Batters Struggle With The Bat
English captain Thomas Rew and Caleb Falconer are at the crease and have steadied their ship after couple of wickets. Australian bowlers are right on top here and more breakthroughs could see England in deep, deep trouble.
ENG U19: 100/3 (16-20 Overs)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: AUS Halt Scoring Rate
The Powerplay was a quiet one for the English batters with the Aussie bowlers putting a break on the scoring rate. Some bowling this from Oliver Peake-led side, who are dominating the semi-final as for now.
ENG U19: 51/1 (6-12 Overs)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: AUS Get Clicking With Ball
The first few overs saw Australia dominate with the ball with Ben Dawkins for 1 run. Will Byrom with the a good delivery and a neat catch by AUS U19 captain Peake. England thought they will start well with the bat but alas!
ENG U19: 14/1 (1-5 Overs)
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Captain Speak
Oliver Peake: We probably would have batted as well for the same reasons, but we bowled first majority in this tournament and feel comfortable doing so. (Conditions) Definitely a bit lower and slower than Namibia. So, it's taken a bit of getting used to, but we had Harare and a few good training days here. So we feel ready to go. (Message to the team) Same as what we've really had for the whole tournament, to be honest, just keep enjoying it. Every opportunity is a cool one. And, we've got no pressure on us. There's nothing to lose. It's just about enjoying ourselves and seeing what we can do. Will Byrom comes in for Ben Gordon.
Thomas Rew: We're going to bat first. We've had a bit of experience in this ground, so I think we're going to try and use that to the best of our ability today and look to go and post a good score. (Conditions) A bit of inconsistent bounce throughout the day. Usually gets a little bit worse, spins and we'll look to set the tone early. (Preparation) We had a rest day after the game and then a couple of training days just to prep for this. We're feeling good. Just one change. Alex Green is ill and Alex French comes in.
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Playing XIs
England U19 (Playing XI): Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.
Australia U19 (Playing XI): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Toss
England U19 have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Tournament's Leading Run-getter And Wicket-taker
The leading run-getter is Ben Mayes - 375 runs and the leading wicket-taker is Manny Lumsden - 13 wickets, both from England.
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Streaming Info
Where to watch live telecast of Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: H2H Record
Matches played: 12
Australia U19 won: 9
England U19 won: 3
No result: 0
Tied: 0
Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Squad
Australia U19 Squad: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Tom Hogan, John James, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, William Taylor
England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Alex French, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.