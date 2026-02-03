England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup SF: Nitesh Stumped; Young Lions In Command | AUS 110/3 (25)

Australia U19 vs England U19 LIVE Score, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: AUS U19 are bowling first against ENG U19 in the 1st semi-final of the tournament in Bulawayo. Check the live score and major updates from the match, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
England U19 vs Australia U19
England U19 vs Australia U19 1st semi-final live score: England bat first. X/ZimCricketv
Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of the 1st semi-final of the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup 2026 featuring Australia and England, which will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Both teams enter the knockout game as unbeaten so far in the tournament, and will play for the all-important spot in the final, which is scheduled for Friday, February 6, in Harare. Few early blows from the Australian bowlers sees England batters struggle but Thomas Rew has steadied ship for the young English colts. Check the live score and major updates from the match, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Peake, Nitesh Accelerating

Taking his time to settle, Nitesh Samuel is now beginning to open his arms and hit the ball more freely, cleanly. Oliver Peake started strongly and is continuing in the same vein as the partnership has grown to 56 runs.

AUS U19: 103/2 (24)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Young Lions Tighten Screws

The Aussies are finding it hard to get the run rate going. Steven Hogan laboured to a 23-ball 3 before being dismissed by James Minto, and Nitesh Samuel (28 not out off 55) is also batting sedately. But captain Oliver Peake (14 not out off 12) has come in and brought some urgency to the middle. He holds the key to this chase; the Young Lions would be desperate to see his back as soon as possible.

AUS U19: 70/2 (17)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Elsewhere...

The warm-up games of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are into their second day. Oman defeated Sri Lanka A by five wickets earlier today in Colombo, while Netherlands are struggling at 59 for five in response to Zimbabwe's 179-run target.

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Malajczuk Dismissed

Will Malajczuk (15), looking assured in the middle, is sent on his way with a cracking yorker. Alex French delivers the inswinging killer blow that traps Malajczuk bang in front of middle stump in the sixth over. Steven Hogan walks in to join Nitesh Samuel (10).

AUS U19: 32/1 (6)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Aussie Innings Begins

Nitesh Samuel and Will Malajczuk stride out to open the batting for Australia, and Sebastian Morgan has the brand new ball in hand for England. Samuel gets a boundary through the gap between slip and gully to get going. Five from the first over.

AUS U19: 5/0 (1)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Innings Update

Thomas Rew's wicket does set England back considerably, but Farhan Ahmed (28 not out off 26) ensures that they finish with a competent 277-run total. It could have been much bigger, but 278 is still no small target and Australia will need to bat well to get there in the pressure-cooker environment of a World Cup semi-final.

ENG U19: 277/7 (50)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Thomas Rew Run Out!

Thomas Rew cracks a 97-ball hundred to single-handedly elevate England's fortunes. He was looking good for many more runs but another piece of fielding brilliance, this time a direct hit from Steven Hogan, fetches Australia the prized scalp. Rew is run out for 110 and two new batters are in the middle in the death overs.

ENG U19: 237/6 (43)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Blinder From Peake!

A moment of brilliance in the field, and the partnership is broken! Australia captain Oliver Peake pulls off an outstanding catch to send back Caleb Falconer (40). Is that the opening the Aussies needed? Thomas Rew (91 not out), meanwhile, surging towards what would be a fantastic hundred.

ENG U19: 195/4 (36)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Young Lions In Command

The consolidation continues from England, with captain Thomas Rew (81 not out) playing a game-changing innings and accelerating at the right time too. Caleb Falconer (23 not out) giving him steady support from the other end to set a strong foundation for an onslaught.

ENG U19: 166/3 (31)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Thomas Rew Fifty Revives ENG

Thomas Rew has scored a fighting fifty for England after a dismal start to their innings in the 1st semi-final. England, who were rocked early on with three wickets, have steadied ship with run-rate also climbing over 5.

ENG U19: 131/3 (21-25 Overs)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: English Batters Struggle With The Bat

English captain Thomas Rew and Caleb Falconer are at the crease and have steadied their ship after couple of wickets. Australian bowlers are right on top here and more breakthroughs could see England in deep, deep trouble.

ENG U19: 100/3 (16-20 Overs)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: AUS Halt Scoring Rate

The Powerplay was a quiet one for the English batters with the Aussie bowlers putting a break on the scoring rate. Some bowling this from Oliver Peake-led side, who are dominating the semi-final as for now.

ENG U19: 51/1 (6-12 Overs)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: AUS Get Clicking With Ball

The first few overs saw Australia dominate with the ball with Ben Dawkins for 1 run. Will Byrom with the a good delivery and a neat catch by AUS U19 captain Peake. England thought they will start well with the bat but alas!

ENG U19: 14/1 (1-5 Overs)

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Captain Speak

Oliver Peake: We probably would have batted as well for the same reasons, but we bowled first majority in this tournament and feel comfortable doing so. (Conditions) Definitely a bit lower and slower than Namibia. So, it's taken a bit of getting used to, but we had Harare and a few good training days here. So we feel ready to go. (Message to the team) Same as what we've really had for the whole tournament, to be honest, just keep enjoying it. Every opportunity is a cool one. And, we've got no pressure on us. There's nothing to lose. It's just about enjoying ourselves and seeing what we can do. Will Byrom comes in for Ben Gordon.

Thomas Rew: We're going to bat first. We've had a bit of experience in this ground, so I think we're going to try and use that to the best of our ability today and look to go and post a good score. (Conditions) A bit of inconsistent bounce throughout the day. Usually gets a little bit worse, spins and we'll look to set the tone early. (Preparation) We had a rest day after the game and then a couple of training days just to prep for this. We're feeling good. Just one change. Alex Green is ill and Alex French comes in.

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Playing XIs

England U19 (Playing XI): Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.

Australia U19 (Playing XI): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Toss

England U19 have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Tournament's Leading Run-getter And Wicket-taker

The leading run-getter is Ben Mayes - 375 runs and the leading wicket-taker is Manny Lumsden - 13 wickets, both from England.

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Streaming Info

Where to watch live telecast of Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Australia U19 vs England U19 semifinal match in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: H2H Record

  • Matches played: 12

  • Australia U19 won: 9

  • England U19 won: 3

  • No result: 0

  • Tied: 0

Australia U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Squad

Australia U19 Squad: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Tom Hogan, John James, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, William Taylor

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Alex French, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: NEP’s Karan KC Rocks Waseem, Breaks Opening Stand

  2. England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup SF: Nitesh Stumped; Young Lions In Command | AUS 110/3 (25)

  3. Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Beat Dutchmen By 29 Runs

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  4. Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age

  5. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

  4. Epstein Files Link Norway’s Crown Princess To Disgraced Financier As Royal Family Faces Scrutiny

  5. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes