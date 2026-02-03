Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Beat Dutchmen By 29 Runs

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Catch the key updates from the NED vs ZIM game, as it happened in Colombo

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Highlights ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, centre, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during a tri-series T20 cricket match in Rawalpindi. Photo: File/AP
Zimbabwe defeated Netherlands by 29 runs in the fifth warm-up match of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026, in Colombo on Tuesday (February 3). The Chevrons, powered by Ryan Burl's unbeaten fifty, put up a 178-run total before skittling the Dutchmen for 149 all out in 20 overs. Richard Ngarava (3/11) was the pick of the bowlers for the victors. Catch the highlights and key updates from the NED vs ZIM match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss & Playing XIs

Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Zimbabwe (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer

Netherlands (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ZIM Innings Underway

Netherlands' seam-bowling all-rounder Logan van Beek catches Brian Bennett off his own bowling in the second over to rattle Zimbabwe early. But that brings Dion Myers to the middle, and he smashes three boundaries in Kyle Klein's first over to race away to an unbeaten 6-ball 13.

ZIM: 27/1 (3)

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Elsewhere...

At the Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Oman are in a decent position in pursuit of Sri Lanka A's 146-run target. The visitors are batting at 80 for 4 after 11 overs, and need 66 more runs off 54 deliveries. Aamir Kaleem is the main man, unbeaten on 60 off 36, and holds the key in the chase.

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Struggling

After a swift start in the powerplay, Zimbabwe suffer a middle-order collapse to go from 77 for 2 to 95 for 6. Six different bowlers have picked up the wickets for Netherlands, underlining their collective bowling effort so far.

ZIM: 98/6 (12)

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Oman Vs Sri Lanka A Result

Oman ease to a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka A in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture. They chase down the 146-run target in 18 overs, with Aamir Kaleem hitting a 47-ball 80 and Vinayak Shukla (39 not out off 24) staying there till the end.

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Innings Update

Zimbabwe keep losing wickets regularly to go nine down by the 18th over, but Ryan Burl's unbeaten fifty (50 not out off 31) takes them to a decent 178-run total at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Let's see if the spirited Netherlands can chase this down.

ZIM: 178/9 (20)

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Dutch Innings Begins

Richard Ngarava gives the perfect start to Zimbabwe with the ball. The left-arm seamer sends back Max ODowd and Bas de Leede for ducks in the very first over to leave Netherlands reeling in pursuit of their 179-run target.

NED: 10/2 (2)

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Meanwhile...

In Bulawayo, Australia are batting at 38 for 1 after eight overs, chasing England's 278-run target in their ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final clash. Captain Thomas Rew cracked a superb hundred to take the Young Lions to a challenging 277-run total, and Alex French has dealt the first blow for them in the form of Will Malajczuk's wicket.

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Dutchmen Tottering

Well, well. The Chevrons are all over Netherlands and have left them on the verge of a heavy defeat in this warm-up encounter. Richard Ngarava and Graeme Cremer have collectively claimed five wickets already and the Dutchmen are eight down, with 77 runs still needed in six overs.

NED: 102/8 (14)

Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Result

Kyle Klein is the last man to fall as Netherlands are bowled out for 149 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe complete a comfortable 29-run victory to warm up well for the 20-over showpiece. As for the Dutch, there's a lot to think about their performance, but they would like to look at tonight as an aberration.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: NEP’s Karan KC Rocks Waseem, Breaks Opening Stand

  2. England Vs Australia Live Score, ICC U19 World Cup SF: Nitesh Stumped; Young Lions In Command | AUS 110/3 (25)

  3. Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Beat Dutchmen By 29 Runs

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

  4. Racing Ahead: From Empty Stands To World Champs, Women’s Cricket Comes Of Age

  5. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

  4. Epstein Files Link Norway’s Crown Princess To Disgraced Financier As Royal Family Faces Scrutiny

  5. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes