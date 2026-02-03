Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Beat Dutchmen By 29 Runs

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads
Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Timm van der Gugten, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein
Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer
Netherlands vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss & Playing XIs
Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Zimbabwe (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Graeme Cremer
Netherlands (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Max ODowd, Zach Lion Cachet, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein
Netherlands vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ZIM Innings Underway
Netherlands' seam-bowling all-rounder Logan van Beek catches Brian Bennett off his own bowling in the second over to rattle Zimbabwe early. But that brings Dion Myers to the middle, and he smashes three boundaries in Kyle Klein's first over to race away to an unbeaten 6-ball 13.
ZIM: 27/1 (3)
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Elsewhere...
At the Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Oman are in a decent position in pursuit of Sri Lanka A's 146-run target. The visitors are batting at 80 for 4 after 11 overs, and need 66 more runs off 54 deliveries. Aamir Kaleem is the main man, unbeaten on 60 off 36, and holds the key in the chase.
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Chevrons Struggling
After a swift start in the powerplay, Zimbabwe suffer a middle-order collapse to go from 77 for 2 to 95 for 6. Six different bowlers have picked up the wickets for Netherlands, underlining their collective bowling effort so far.
ZIM: 98/6 (12)
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Oman Vs Sri Lanka A Result
Oman ease to a five-wicket win against Sri Lanka A in their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture. They chase down the 146-run target in 18 overs, with Aamir Kaleem hitting a 47-ball 80 and Vinayak Shukla (39 not out off 24) staying there till the end.
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Innings Update
Zimbabwe keep losing wickets regularly to go nine down by the 18th over, but Ryan Burl's unbeaten fifty (50 not out off 31) takes them to a decent 178-run total at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Let's see if the spirited Netherlands can chase this down.
ZIM: 178/9 (20)
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Dutch Innings Begins
Richard Ngarava gives the perfect start to Zimbabwe with the ball. The left-arm seamer sends back Max ODowd and Bas de Leede for ducks in the very first over to leave Netherlands reeling in pursuit of their 179-run target.
NED: 10/2 (2)
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Meanwhile...
In Bulawayo, Australia are batting at 38 for 1 after eight overs, chasing England's 278-run target in their ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final clash. Captain Thomas Rew cracked a superb hundred to take the Young Lions to a challenging 277-run total, and Alex French has dealt the first blow for them in the form of Will Malajczuk's wicket.
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Dutchmen Tottering
Well, well. The Chevrons are all over Netherlands and have left them on the verge of a heavy defeat in this warm-up encounter. Richard Ngarava and Graeme Cremer have collectively claimed five wickets already and the Dutchmen are eight down, with 77 runs still needed in six overs.
NED: 102/8 (14)
Netherlands Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Result
Kyle Klein is the last man to fall as Netherlands are bowled out for 149 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe complete a comfortable 29-run victory to warm up well for the 20-over showpiece. As for the Dutch, there's a lot to think about their performance, but they would like to look at tonight as an aberration.