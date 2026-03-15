San Antonio Spurs Vs Charlotte Hornets, NBA 2026: Victor Wembanyama Stars With 30+ Points As Spurs Close Out Hornets
Victor Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115–102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Frost Bank Center. Wembanyama dominated with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, asserting his presence early with 18 points in the first half alone. Despite Charlotte cutting an 18-point deficit down to four in the final period behind Miles Bridges (22 points) and rookie Kon Knueppel (20 points), the Spurs responded with a decisive 12–0 run. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle combined for 32 points to help San Antonio secure their 17th win in 19 games.
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