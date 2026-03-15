San Antonio Spurs Vs Charlotte Hornets, NBA 2026: Victor Wembanyama Stars With 30+ Points As Spurs Close Out Hornets

Victor Wembanyama returned from a one-game absence to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 115–102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Frost Bank Center. Wembanyama dominated with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, asserting his presence early with 18 points in the first half alone. Despite Charlotte cutting an 18-point deficit down to four in the final period behind Miles Bridges (22 points) and rookie Kon Knueppel (20 points), the Spurs responded with a decisive 12–0 run. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle combined for 32 points to help San Antonio secure their 17th win in 19 games.

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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) move the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA: Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) scores past Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) reaches past San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball Game: Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) chase a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball: Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives around San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) is pressured by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) as he passes to teammate guard Sion James (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA 2025-26: Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound over Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) grabs a rebound over rCharlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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Basketball: Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) scores over Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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