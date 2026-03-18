Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

Bayern's Michael Olise (17) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Bayern's Michael Olise (17) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno