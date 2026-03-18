Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Live Streaming Today – All You Need To Know

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Preview, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the MUN vs ATA Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Champions League Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Atalanta
Bayern's Michael Olise (17) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atalanta and FC Bayern Munich in Bergamo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich face Atalanta on Thursday, 19 March at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie

  • The match will be live-streamed in India on the SonyLIV app and website

  • Bayern Munich are ahead in the aggregate score by five goals

Bayern Munich will clash with Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Thursday, March 19.

The German outfit enter the match after a dominant 6-1 victory in the away encounter. Despite not having Harry Kane in the side, Bayern Munich completely controlled the first leg one-sided. Michael Olise was the pick of their players as he scored twice in that game. Other goals came from Josip Stanisic, Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson, and Jamal Musiala. Atalanta’s only goal was a late strike by Mario Pasalic.

Despite the heavy lead, Bayern face a serious injury crisis in goal. Starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is sidelined with a muscle tear. Backup Sven Ulreich and youngster Jonas Urbig are also unavailable. This means 16-year-old Leonard Prescott is likely to make history as the youngest goalkeeper to ever start a Champions League match.

Coach Vincent Kompany is also missing key players like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies due to injury, while Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich are out through suspension. Harry Kane is still doubtful and given the lead Bayern have, he is unlikely to be risked.

Kimmich and Olise will be a big miss for Bayern Munich. In the first leg, the midfield duo of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Kimmich combined for 33 passes that bypassed the Atalanta defense, a level of verticality that the Italians' man-marking system failed to contain.

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Michael Olise was the standout performer in the first leg. His ability to break through the defense with his pace and clinical finishing gave the German side a massive advantage.

No team has ever overturned a five-goal deficit in this competition. With stocks heavily against them, Atalanta are in a nothing-to-lose situation. They recently showed grit by drawing 1–1 with Serie A leaders Inter Milan and will carry the confidence while visiting Munich. Manager Raffaele Palladino will be boosted by the return of Charles De Ketelaere and Ederson to the squad.

However, they will be without the suspended Yunus Musah. While the aggregate score is not exactly in their favour, the Italians are known for their aggressive attacking style and will look to play for pride.

To stand any chance, the Italians must improve their defensive discipline. They conceded 12 shots on target in the first leg while managing only three of their own. Currently, they are struggling with a defensive leak, having conceded 19 goals in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

For Atalanta, the primary goal will be to test Bayern’s inexperienced goalkeeper early and attempt to disrupt a Bavarian side that has won eight of its nine Champions League fixtures this term.

Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head Record

The head-to-head history between Bayern Munich and Atalanta is very brief, as the two sides had never met in a competitive match before this season. Their only official encounter took place just last week on March 10, 2026, during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Leonard Prescott, Josip Stanisic, Kim Min-Jae, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka, Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz, Nicholas Jackson.

Atalanta: Marco Carnesecchi, Giorgio Scalvini, Berat Ridvan Djimsiti-Gjimshiti, Sead Kolasinac, Davide Zappacosta, Marten Elco de Roon, Mario Pasalic, Lorenzo Bernasconi, Charles De Ketelaere, Nicola Zalewski, Nikola Krstovic.

Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2: Live Streaming

Q

When will the Bayern Munich vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played

A

The Bayern Munich vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played on Thursday, 19 March at 1:30 AM IST.

Q

Where will the Bayern Munich vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match be played?

A

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Q

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match?

A

The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Round of 16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Atalanta will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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