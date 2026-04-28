PSG Vs Bayern Match Prediction, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Lineups, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

PSG's Senny Mayulu, center, celebrates with PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and PSG's Lee Kang-in, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint-Germain in Angers, western France, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

PSG's Senny Mayulu, center, celebrates with PSG's Goncalo Ramos, left, and PSG's Lee Kang-in, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Angers and Paris Saint-Germain in Angers, western France, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier