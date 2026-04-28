PSG Vs Bayern Match Prediction, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Lineups, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Defending champions PSG host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday
PSG beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate; Bayern sealed their place with a thrilling 6-4 aggregate win over Real Madrid
Find out the match prediction, lineups, head-to-head record, and more for the PSG vs Bayern match
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will look for an early advantage in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final tie when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.
PSG, who are on the cusp of emerging as Ligue 1 champions for a record 14th time, secured their place in the Champions League last four with a 4-0 aggregate win over Liverpool.
Bayern, meanwhile, capped their status as Bundesliga champions with a stunning 4-3 comeback victory over Mainz in the league. The German giants sealed a 6-4 win on aggregate against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
PSG vs Bayern: Team News
Paris Saint-Germain have almost their entire squad at their disposal for the first time this season, with head coach Luis Enrique calling it “a lottery”. Only young Quentin Ndjantou is out with a hamstring injury, while midfield maestro Vitinha is cleared to return.
Bayern have a few injury concerns. Serge Gnabry has been ruled out for the season with a thigh injury, while Lennart Karl (muscle), Raphael Guerreiro (hamstring), David Santos (thigh), and Cassiano Kala (ligament) will also miss the match.
The biggest setback for Bayern, however, will be the absence of head coach Vincent Kompany on the touchlines. The Belgian picked up his third yellow card against Real Madrid and is suspended for one match.
PSG vs Bayern: Predicted Lineups
PSG: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.
PSG vs Bayern: Head-To-Head Record
PSG and Bayern Munich have faced each other on 16 occasions. Bayern have won nine times, compared to seven victories for PSG. There have been no draws.
Bayern beat PSG in the Champions League final in 2020, with Kingsley Coman scoring the winner that night.
PSG vs Bayern: Prediction
This match is going to be the most closely contested clash in the Champions League so far, with both PSG and Bayern in superb form in both domestic and continental competitions. A first-leg draw seems to be a safe bet, although PSG might end up with a narrow win.
Prediction: PSG 2-2 Bayern
PSG vs Bayern: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the PSG vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg being played?
The PSG vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be played on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Parc des Princes in Paris. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where to watch the PSG vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg live online?
The PSG vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the PSG vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg live on TV?
The PSG vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 (SD & HD) channels in India.