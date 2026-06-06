USA Vs Germany LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Check Starting XIs

USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs
USA: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson; Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson; Christian Pulisic, Mallik Tillman; Folarin Balogun
Germany: Oliver Baumann; Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Mecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz
USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: USMNT In FIFA World Cup 2026
The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil carrying significant national expectation. As co-hosts, the U.S. is looking to capitalize on the tournament's unprecedented mainstream exposure to establish itself as a genuine contender on the global stage. Managed by the high-profile Mauricio Pochettino, the squad has spent the last two years focusing on culture, commitment, and tactical sophistication, aiming to transition from a developing side into a team capable of competing with the world's elite.
Drawn into Group D, the USMNT faces a challenging but manageable path to the knockout rounds. They are set to compete against Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye in the group stage. The success of this campaign rests heavily on the core group of players who have matured together over the past cycle, with stars like Christian Pulisic leading the line as the team's creative heartbeat. The familiarity of playing in familiar stadiums across the country serves as a major psychological and logistical advantage for the team.
Despite the excitement, the tournament is surrounded by intense scrutiny regarding the long-term future of the coaching staff. Reports have linked Mauricio Pochettino to high-profile European vacancies, including AC Milan, leading to questions about his post-tournament plans. However, both Pochettino and U.S. Soccer leadership have emphasized their total commitment to the 2026 project. For the players and coaching staff, the focus remains firmly on the tournament itself, with the team aiming to move past their historical difficulties in knockout play and deliver a watershed moment for American soccer.
USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details
In India: No one has the broadcast rights of the USA vs Germany match in India.
In the United States:
English TV: TBS, truTV
English Streaming: Max (HBO Max)
Spanish TV: Telemundo, Universo
Spanish Streaming: Peacock
International / Global:
France: L’Equipe Live Foot (Free stream)
Radio: Westwood One Sports (English) and Fútbol de Primera (Spanish) are the official audio partner
USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Portugal Play Chile
Portugal are ready to complete their final touch ups as they take on Chile at their home before travelling to USA. Get the live score of the Portugal vs Chile match here.
USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details
Event: International Friendly
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Kick-off: 12:00 AM IST on June 7, 2026)
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA
USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Hi All!
Good evening, everyone. We are building up to the start of the friendly fixture between USA and Germany. Watch this space for live updates!