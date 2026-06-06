USA Vs Germany LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Check Starting XIs

Germany's Deniz Undav gestures during the friendly soccer match between Germany and Finland in Mainz, Germany. AP Photo

USA Vs Germany LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the USA vs Germany exhibition match at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on June 07, Sunday. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the United States Men’s National Team faces a final, high-stakes test today at Soldier Field in Chicago. Co-hosts USA, led by manager Mauricio Pochettino, look to build on their recent victory over Senegal by taking on perennial powerhouse Germany. For the USMNT, all eyes are on stars like Christian Pulisic, who remains the team’s primary creative spark, alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in the midfield. Pochettino is expected to experiment with his tactical setup one last time, balancing aggressive play with the defensive discipline needed to contain a world-class opponent. Germany, managed by Julian Nagelsmann, arrives in Chicago fresh off an emphatic 4–0 friendly win against Finland. Despite minor injury concerns—including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer—the Germans boast a deep squad featuring dynamic talents like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Leroy Sané. While Germany enters as the favorite, this matchup serves as a vital dress rehearsal for both nations. Whether the U.S. can disrupt Germany's transition play will be the defining narrative of this high-intensity, pre-tournament showcase in the Windy City. Follow play-by-play updates of the USA vs Germany match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2026, 11:53:25 pm IST USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Check Starting XIs USA: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson; Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Antonee Robinson; Christian Pulisic, Mallik Tillman; Folarin Balogun Germany: Oliver Baumann; Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Mecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz

6 Jun 2026, 11:37:14 pm IST USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: USMNT In FIFA World Cup 2026 The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil carrying significant national expectation. As co-hosts, the U.S. is looking to capitalize on the tournament's unprecedented mainstream exposure to establish itself as a genuine contender on the global stage. Managed by the high-profile Mauricio Pochettino, the squad has spent the last two years focusing on culture, commitment, and tactical sophistication, aiming to transition from a developing side into a team capable of competing with the world's elite. Drawn into Group D, the USMNT faces a challenging but manageable path to the knockout rounds. They are set to compete against Paraguay, Australia, and Türkiye in the group stage. The success of this campaign rests heavily on the core group of players who have matured together over the past cycle, with stars like Christian Pulisic leading the line as the team's creative heartbeat. The familiarity of playing in familiar stadiums across the country serves as a major psychological and logistical advantage for the team. Despite the excitement, the tournament is surrounded by intense scrutiny regarding the long-term future of the coaching staff. Reports have linked Mauricio Pochettino to high-profile European vacancies, including AC Milan, leading to questions about his post-tournament plans. However, both Pochettino and U.S. Soccer leadership have emphasized their total commitment to the 2026 project. For the players and coaching staff, the focus remains firmly on the tournament itself, with the team aiming to move past their historical difficulties in knockout play and deliver a watershed moment for American soccer.

6 Jun 2026, 11:20:40 pm IST USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details In India: No one has the broadcast rights of the USA vs Germany match in India. In the United States: English TV: TBS, truTV English Streaming: Max (HBO Max) Spanish TV: Telemundo, Universo Spanish Streaming: Peacock International / Global: France: L’Equipe Live Foot (Free stream) Radio: Westwood One Sports (English) and Fútbol de Primera (Spanish) are the official audio partner



6 Jun 2026, 11:14:40 pm IST USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Portugal Play Chile Portugal are ready to complete their final touch ups as they take on Chile at their home before travelling to USA. Get the live score of the Portugal vs Chile match here.

6 Jun 2026, 11:03:19 pm IST USA Vs Germany Live Score, International Friendly: Match Details Event: International Friendly Date: Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Kick-off: 12:00 AM IST on June 7, 2026) Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA