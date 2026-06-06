Portugal Vs Chile LIVE Score, International Friendly 2026: Ronaldo And Co Eye Final Preparations Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Portugal players pose for a team photo before a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Hungary in Lisbon. AP Photo

Portugal Vs Chile LIVE Score Updates, International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the POR vs CHI exhibition match at the Estádio do Jamor in Oeiras, Portugal on June 06, Saturday. For Portugal coach Roberto Martínez, this match is a critical opportunity to refine his tactical setup and assess squad depth before heading to North America, where they face DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in Group K. Portugal enters the game in stellar form. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack, joined by creative engines Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. While Martínez will be without key PSG stars like Vitinha and Nuno Mendes—who are resting following the Champions League final—the squad remains formidable. In contrast, Chile arrives under interim coach Nicolás Córdova. After failing to qualify for the World Cup, La Roja is in a transitional phase, aiming to test their young roster against elite European competition. With players like Darío Osorio and Gonzalo Tapia looking to prove themselves against a Portugal side that has dominated on home soil, the match serves as a stern test for Chile’s rebuilding efforts. For Martínez’s men, it is the perfect platform to build momentum, sharpen set-piece routines, and solidify their starting XI before the global tournament kicks off. Follow play-by-play updates of the Portugal Vs Chile match here.

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