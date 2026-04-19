FIFA World Cup 2026: Gnabry Likely To Miss Tournament After Season-Ending Injury

Bayern's Serge Gnabry is pictured during a training session ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern's Serge Gnabry is pictured during a training session ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader