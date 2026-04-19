FIFA World Cup 2026: Gnabry Likely To Miss Tournament After Season-Ending Injury

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tore his thigh adductor and is ruled out for the rest of the season, leaving Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 plans in jeopardy

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Associated Press
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FIFA World Cup 2026 Serge Gnabry season-ending abductor injury update
Bayern's Serge Gnabry is pictured during a training session ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Serge Gnabry suffered a torn adductor muscle in his right thigh and will miss the remainder of Bayern Munich’s season

  • The 30‑year‑old forward’s injury casts doubt over his participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Germany

  • Gnabry has contributed eight goals and seven assists this season

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is likely to miss the rest of the season, putting his World Cup participation for Germany in doubt.

Gnabry tore the adductor muscle in his right thigh and will be out “for a longer period,” Bayern announced Saturday.

The club did not give any further details, leaving the extent of the injury and the timeline for the 30-year-old forward’s return uncertain. But it seems he’ll miss Bayern’s remaining games of the season as it chases a treble of trophies.

Bayern is likely to clinch the Bundesliga title on Sunday unless it loses at home to Stuttgart, in which case it will have another four rounds to secure the trophy.

Bayern then faces Bayer Leverkusen away in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday, before it turns attention to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Gnabry contributed eight goals and set up seven more as Bayern broke the Bundesliga record for goals scored last weekend.

He started every World Cup qualifier for Germany and two friendlies in March, and was sure to have been included in coach Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the tournament in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

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