DFB-Pokal 2025-2026: Harry Kane Stars As Bayern Munich Beat Stuttgart To Lift German Cup
Harry Kane cut through the smoke of the German Cup final with a hat trick for Bayern Munich to beat defending champion Stuttgart 3-0 and complete another domestic double on Saturday. Kane’s goals in the second half set off fireworks among the Bayern fans who had joined their Stuttgart rivals in protesting against the German soccer federation (DFB) for a planned increase in security measures. The protests started after the halftime break when the Bayern fans displayed a giant DFB logo with a line drawn through it over a banner with an expletive against the DFB, while their Stuttgart counterparts had a banner calling for “freedom for the terraces.” They both then filled the ends of the stadium with huge pyrotechnic displays, shrouding the field under a cover of smoke.
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