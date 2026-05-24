DFB-Pokal 2025-2026: Harry Kane Stars As Bayern Munich Beat Stuttgart To Lift German Cup

Harry Kane cut through the smoke of the German Cup final with a hat trick for Bayern Munich to beat defending champion Stuttgart 3-0 and complete another domestic double on Saturday. Kane’s goals in the second half set off fireworks among the Bayern fans who had joined their Stuttgart rivals in protesting against the German soccer federation (DFB) for a planned increase in security measures. The protests started after the halftime break when the Bayern fans displayed a giant DFB logo with a line drawn through it over a banner with an expletive against the DFB, while their Stuttgart counterparts had a banner calling for “freedom for the terraces.” They both then filled the ends of the stadium with huge pyrotechnic displays, shrouding the field under a cover of smoke.

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Germany DFB Cup Soccer: Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart
Bayern Munich players celebrate after winning the DFB Pokal, German Cup soccer final between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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Germany DFB Cup Soccer: VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Harry Kane carries the trophy after winning the DFB Pokal, German Cup soccer final between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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German Cup Soccer Final: Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart
Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany, centre, celebrates with his staff after winning the DFB Pokal, German Cup soccer final between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart
Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstaedt in action during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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DFB Pokal, German Cup soccer Final: VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot for his third goal during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP
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DFB-Pokal 2025-26: VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich fans cheer during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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German Cup Soccer Final Soccer Match: VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring during the German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 23, 2026. () | Photo: Michael Kappeler/DPA via AP
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German Cup Soccer Final Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart
Soccer fans burn flares and hold flags during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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German Cup Soccer Final: VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Harry Kane scores his first goal during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/DPA via AP
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DFB Pokal, German Cup soccer Final: Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart
Bayern's Jamal Musiala, centre, Bayern's Harry Kane, bottom, challenge for the ball with Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, centre right, during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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Bayern Munich vs VFB Stuttgart Germany DFB Cup Soccer
Soccer fans burn flares and hold flags during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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VFB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Germany DFB Cup Soccer
VfB Stuttgart supporters burn flares and hold flags during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match
Bayern Munich supporters burn flares and hold flags during the DFB Pokal, German Cup final soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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