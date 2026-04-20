France At FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Kylian Mbappe Leads Star-Studded Frontline In Les Bleus Campaign

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader