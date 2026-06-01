James Milner Announces Retirement After Record-Breaking Premier League Career

A
Associated Press
Published at:

Milner began his career aged 16 at his boyhood club Leeds and became the Premier League’s youngest goal-scorer at the time

James Milner
James Milner has announced his retirement from football. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • James Milner has hung up his boots, bringing an end to his record-breaking career in football

  • Milner played for top teams including Liverpool, Man City, Aston Villa, Newcastle & Leeds over 24 seasons

  • At international level Milner won 61 caps for England

Premier League icon James Milner announced his retirement from football on Monday, bringing an end to a record-breaking career that saw him make 658 appearances in England’s top division and win a full set of trophies at club level.

The 40-year-old midfielder played for top teams including Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leeds over 24 seasons. He finished his career at Brighton after setting a new record for the most Premier League appearances and said it felt “like the right time” to walk away.

“I could never have dreamed of the journey l’ve been on,” he said on social media. “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups.”

Milner began his career aged 16 at his boyhood club Leeds and became the Premier League’s youngest goal-scorer at the time.

He went on to win three Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, two English League Cups and the Club World Cup.

At international level Milner won 61 caps for England.

Related Content
Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele, right, celebrates at the final whistle after the Premier League match between Sunderland and Chelsea, in Sunderland, England. - | Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP
Tottenham's fans celebrate after beating Everton during the English Premier League soccer match in London, England. - | Photo: AP/Frank Augstein
Manchester City's John Stones, left, Bernardo Silva and head coach Pep Guardiola stand during a farawell ceremony after their last game for the club after a Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in Manchester, England. - | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Virat Kohli, right, plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. - AP/Manish Swarup

“To those who supported me every step of the way, your encouragement meant more than you’ll ever know. And to those who gave me grief along the way, thank you too — you all played your part in making the journey memorable and helping shape me as a player and person,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories