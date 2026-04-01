Virat Kohli Scales Mount 9000, Betters Own IPL All-Time Record

Playing his 275th Indian Premier League game, Virat Kohli hit one to long off for a single against Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel to get to the unprecedented milestone. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has smashed eight hundreds and 66 fifties in the league

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Virat Kohli Scales Mount 9000, Betters Own IPL All-Time Record
Virat Kohli, right, plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli crosses 9000-run mark during match 39 of IPL 2026

  • Closest to him is Rohit Sharma, with 7183 runs

  • Kohli has hit eight hundreds in 66 fifties in Indian Premier League

Bettering his own remarkable record, Virat Kohli scaled the 9000-run Indian Premier League (IPL) peak during match 39 of the 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 27). Kohli achieved the feat during his unbeaten 23-run knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Delhi Capitals (DC).

ALSO READ: DC Vs RCB Highlights

Playing his 275th IPL game, the RCB mainstay hit one to long off for a single against DC captain Axar Patel to get to the unprecedented milestone. He has eight hundreds and a whopping 66 fifties in the league.

The gulf between Kohli and the rest of the pack is massive; the batter nearest to him is his India contemporary Rohit Sharma with a tally of 7183 runs. Rohit’s former India opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is third on the list with 6769 runs, followed by Australian great David Warner (6565) and India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul (5580).

Only Rahul appears to be a plausible candidate to surpass Kohli, with age (somewhat) on his side and a splendid overall record (strike rate of 138.39 to go with an average of 46.50 from 153 matches).

After reaching the 9000-run mark, the 37-year-old Kohli teed off, clobbering T Natarajan for consecutive sixes to wrap up the match in the seventh over and take the defending champions to their sixth win. The dominant victory also boosted RCB's net run rate considerably, lifting it to 1.919.

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Q

How many runs has Virat Kohli scored in IPL over the years?

A

Virat Kohli has amassed 9012 runs in IPL overall.

Q

Has any other batter scored 9000 runs in IPL?

A

No, in fact no other batter has crossed the 8000-run mark either. Rohit Sharma is the closest with 7183 runs.

Q

Can anyone overtake Virat Kohli's record of IPL runs?

A

Though unlikely, KL Rahul is the only plausible candidate to surpass Virat Kohli, with age (somewhat) on his side and a splendid overall record (strike rate of 138.39 to go with an average of 46.50 from 153 matches).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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