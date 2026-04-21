SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Brings Up His Second Indian Premier League Century, Equals Virat Kohli's Record

Abhishek Sharma’s 47-ball century against Delhi Capitals was a display of resilience, as he overcame a slow start and two earlier season ducks to become the first player to cross 300 runs in IPL 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
sunrisers hyderabad vs delhi capitals indian premier league 2026 abhishek sharma century
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century against Delhi Capitals during IPL 2026 clash at Hyderabad. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma scored his second IPL century

  • He brought up his hundred in just 47 balls

  • He also equalled Virat Kohli's record of most T20 centuries by an Indian

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a masterclass in power-hitting as Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to a sensational 47-ball century against Delhi Capitals. In Match 31 of IPL 2026, the SRH vice-captain equallled Virat Kohli's record for the most T20 centuries by an Indian (9), powering Sunrisers on their way to a massive total.

Abhishek’s innings was a tactful with calculated aggression. Interestingly, he started with a rare display of caution, reaching his half-century in 25 balls—marking his slowest fifty at this venue. However, once he crossed that milestone, the left-hander shifted into an unstoppable gear.

He took a particular liking to the spinners, launching a relentless assault on Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. The stadium erupted as he reached the triple-figure mark in the 15th over, having struck 10 towering sixes and 8 boundaries to put the Capitals on the ropes.

This performance marks Abhishek's third half-century of the IPL 2026 season, but this time he ensured he converted the start into a monumental score. His 47-ball effort is a testament to his evolving maturity.

Despite being dropped twice by a shell-shook Delhi field, he didn't allow the let-offs to break his rhythm. By the time he reached his hundred, he had propelled SRH to a massive foundation to launch from.

Related Content
Delhi Capitals' Pathum Nissanka, left, and KL Rahul run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
SRH Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul’s Wristy Six Lights Up Delhi Capitals’ Chase
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. - AP Photo
SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers His Slowest Fifty At Uppal, Southpaw Reaches Milestone In 25 Deliveries
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?
Rajat Patidar during RCB's IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For
Related Content

The contrast in his scoring rates tonight highlights a versatile batter at the peak of his powers. Just days after setting the franchise record for the fastest fifty (15 balls), he proved he could anchor an innings when the pitch demanded it before exploding at the death.

Remarkably, despite suffering two ducks earlier in the tournament against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Abhishek has become the first player to reach the 300-run mark this season. This achievement highlights his all-or-nothing impact; when he survives the initial overs, he doesn't just score—he dominates.

As the Orange Army roared in approval, Abhishek walked back to the dugout with his status as an IPL icon firmly cemented, leaving Delhi Capitals with a mountain to climb in the second innings.

Abhishek Sharma - Record

Most centuries in T20 cricket

  • 22 - Chris Gayle

  • 12 - Babar Azam

  • 10 - David Warner

  • 9 - Quinton de Kock/ Virat Kohli/ Rilee Rossouw/ Sahibzada Farhan/ Abhishek Sharma

9 centuries is the joint-most centuries scoring by an Indian in T20s. Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma are the ones to hold the record.

Abhishek Sharma now has two innings in the top five all-time biggest individual knocks in IPL history

Biggest Individual Knocks In IPL History

Chris Gayle 175 (Unbeaten)

Brendon McCullum 158 (Unbeaten)

Abhishek Sharma 141

Quinton de Kock 140 (Unbeaten)

Abhishek Sharma 135 (Unbeaten)

Hitting 130+ runs in an innings most times in T20 cricket

4 - Abhishek Sharma

3 -Aaron Finch & Chris Gayle

Abhishek Sharma has also completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SRH Vs DC Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: KL Rahul’s Wristy Six Lights Up Delhi Capitals’ Chase

  2. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After GT Vs MI, Match 30?

  3. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  4. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know

  5. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Offers Luxury Watch For Iconic Moment; Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicket Drought

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The Curious Case Of Akhtar Ali

  2. Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu: Triangular Fight Keeps Thirupparankundram On Edge, Polarisation Takes A Backseat

  3. Living On The Edge Of Wages: Stories From Noida’s Industrial Lanes

  4. Day In Pics: April 20, 2026

  5. Adil Hussain Shah, The Pony Driver Who Stood Against Terror

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Iraq Syria Border Crossing Reopens After More Than A Decade

  4. US-Israel War On Iran | Sara Hassani Interview: “Iranians Seeking Dignity And Freedom Deserve Real Allies”

  5. Sri Lanka Repatriates 19 Indian Fishermen As 82 Remain In Custody; Modi Raises Issue With Sri Lanka President

Latest Stories

  1. Manipur Shutdowns Disrupt Daily Life After Twin Suspected Militant Attacks

  2. Vance to Travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for Crucial Iran Talks

  3. Protests At AMU After 81 Law Students Detained Over 'Attendance Shortage'

  4. Ganga Dussehra 2026: Powerful Astrology Tips To Reduce Shani, Rahu & Ketu Dosha

  5. King: Distribution Rights Of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Acquired For Rs 250 Crore - Report

  6. SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Out Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Match

  7. Practical Magic 2 Trailer: Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Return As Owens Sisters To Face A Dark Curse

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Preview, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Squads, Venue - All You Need to Know