SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Brings Up His Second Indian Premier League Century, Equals Virat Kohli's Record

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma scored his second IPL century
He brought up his hundred in just 47 balls
He also equalled Virat Kohli's record of most T20 centuries by an Indian
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed a masterclass in power-hitting as Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to a sensational 47-ball century against Delhi Capitals. In Match 31 of IPL 2026, the SRH vice-captain equallled Virat Kohli's record for the most T20 centuries by an Indian (9), powering Sunrisers on their way to a massive total.
Abhishek’s innings was a tactful with calculated aggression. Interestingly, he started with a rare display of caution, reaching his half-century in 25 balls—marking his slowest fifty at this venue. However, once he crossed that milestone, the left-hander shifted into an unstoppable gear.
He took a particular liking to the spinners, launching a relentless assault on Nitish Rana and Kuldeep Yadav. The stadium erupted as he reached the triple-figure mark in the 15th over, having struck 10 towering sixes and 8 boundaries to put the Capitals on the ropes.
This performance marks Abhishek's third half-century of the IPL 2026 season, but this time he ensured he converted the start into a monumental score. His 47-ball effort is a testament to his evolving maturity.
Despite being dropped twice by a shell-shook Delhi field, he didn't allow the let-offs to break his rhythm. By the time he reached his hundred, he had propelled SRH to a massive foundation to launch from.
The contrast in his scoring rates tonight highlights a versatile batter at the peak of his powers. Just days after setting the franchise record for the fastest fifty (15 balls), he proved he could anchor an innings when the pitch demanded it before exploding at the death.
Remarkably, despite suffering two ducks earlier in the tournament against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Abhishek has become the first player to reach the 300-run mark this season. This achievement highlights his all-or-nothing impact; when he survives the initial overs, he doesn't just score—he dominates.
As the Orange Army roared in approval, Abhishek walked back to the dugout with his status as an IPL icon firmly cemented, leaving Delhi Capitals with a mountain to climb in the second innings.
Abhishek Sharma - Record
Most centuries in T20 cricket
22 - Chris Gayle
12 - Babar Azam
10 - David Warner
9 - Quinton de Kock/ Virat Kohli/ Rilee Rossouw/ Sahibzada Farhan/ Abhishek Sharma
9 centuries is the joint-most centuries scoring by an Indian in T20s. Virat Kohli and Abhishek Sharma are the ones to hold the record.
Abhishek Sharma now has two innings in the top five all-time biggest individual knocks in IPL history
Biggest Individual Knocks In IPL History
Chris Gayle 175 (Unbeaten)
Brendon McCullum 158 (Unbeaten)
Abhishek Sharma 141
Quinton de Kock 140 (Unbeaten)
Abhishek Sharma 135 (Unbeaten)
Hitting 130+ runs in an innings most times in T20 cricket
4 - Abhishek Sharma
3 -Aaron Finch & Chris Gayle
Abhishek Sharma has also completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket.