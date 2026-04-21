Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Full List Of Records Broken By SRH Opener During Delhi Capitals Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, April 21, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, April 21, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)