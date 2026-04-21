Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 Century: Full List Of Records Broken By SRH Opener During Delhi Capitals Match

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma smashed 135* off 68 balls vs DC, reaching his century in just 47 deliveries
Became the first Indian to score multiple IPL centuries in under 50 balls
Holds the top two highest individual scores by an Indian in IPL history (141 & 135*)
Abhishek Sharma lit up Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21, with yet another jaw-dropping knock, smashing an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
The SRH opener brought up his century in just 47 balls, reaching the milestone with a towering six off Nitish Rana, and powered his side to a massive 242/2.
What looked like just another brutal knock quickly turned into a historic outing, as Abhishek rewrote multiple IPL records, especially among Indian batters.
First Indian with Multiple Sub-50 Ball IPL Hundreds
With this innings, Abhishek Sharma became the first Indian cricketer in IPL history to score multiple centuries in under 50 balls. His earlier 40-ball hundred against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 had already made headlines, and this 47-ball ton vs DC further elevated his status.
He also equalled a rare IPL milestone alongside Virat Kohli, underlining the magnitude of this achievement and his growing stature in the league.
Among IPL’s Greatest Individual Scores
Abhishek’s 135* now features among the highest individual scores in IPL history:
175* – Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI, 2013)
158* – Brendon McCullum (KKR vs RCB, 2008)
141 – Abhishek Sharma (SRH vs PBKS, 2025)
140* – Quinton de Kock (LSG vs KKR, 2022)
135 – Abhishek Sharma (SRH vs DC, 2026)*
Notably, Abhishek is the only player to appear twice on this elite list, highlighting his ability to play truly game-defining knocks.
Highest Scores by an Indian in IPL History
The innings further strengthened his dominance among Indian batters in the tournament.
Highest individual scores by Indian players in IPL:
141 (55) – Abhishek Sharma vs PBKS
135* (68) – Abhishek Sharma vs DC
His 141 from 2025 remains the highest-ever score by an Indian in IPL history, a record he continues to own.
A Record-Breaking Phase in IPL 2026
This century is part of a larger trend. Abhishek has been in red-hot form this season, earlier smashing the fastest fifty in SRH history (15 balls) and consistently dominating powerplays.
From explosive starts to record-breaking hundreds, the 25-year-old is no longer just a promising talent, he’s becoming one of the defining batters of the IPL. And if this innings against Delhi Capitals is anything to go by, Abhishek Sharma isn’t done rewriting history just yet.
The left-handed batter is now also the orange cap holder surpassing his teammate Heinrich Klaasen.