SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers His Slowest Fifty At Uppal, Southpaw Reaches Milestone In 25 Deliveries

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma scored his third fifty of IPL 2026
He reached the milestone in 24 deliveries
This is slowest half-century at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma continued his prolific run in IPL 2026, smashing his way to a vital half-century during Match 31 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 21. Despite a slower-than-usual start, the left-hander ensured the home side capitalized on their powerplay advantage.
Abhishek reached his fifty in 25 balls, marking his slowest half-century at this venue. On a pitch that offered lower bounce compared to previous fixtures, he initially prioritized ground shots before shifting gears in the fourth and the fifth overs against Lungi Ngidi and Nitish Rana, where he smashed 21 runs to break the shackles.
After racing to 42 runs in just 19 deliveries, Abhishek decided to control the innings yet again. Given his explosive power against spin, him playing deep into the innings was a strategy to neutralise the spin threat of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
This measured performance stands in stark contrast to his usual blitzkriegs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Just three days ago, in the same season, Abhishek scripted history by smashing the fastest fifty for SRH, reaching the milestone in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings. His previous best at the venue was a 16-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians during the 2024 season.
The contrast in his scoring rates highlights a maturing approach from the young opener. While he is known for his record-breaking speed, Abhishek's ability to accelerate at any point in his innings made him look for a measured start. His strategy proved crucial for SRH's momentum.
This innings against Delhi Capitals marks Abhishek's third half-century of the IPL 2026 season, further solidifying his position as one of the tournament's most consistent power-hitters. He opened his 2026 account with a blistering 74 against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, followed by his record-shattering 15-ball milestone against CSK just days ago.
This latest 25-ball effort proves he can adapt his game to suit the match situation while still maintaining a high impact for the Sunrisers.
Abhishek Sharma - Fifties
Abhishek Sharma Fifties In Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
15 Balls in 2026 Against Chennai Super King
16 Balls In 2024 Against Mumbai Indians
19 Balls In 2024 Against Lucknow Super Giants
19 Balls In 2024 Against Punjab Kings
25 Balls In 2026 Against Delhi Capitals
Stats Breakdown
Abhishek currently holds the top two fastest fifties for Sunrisers Hyderabad, both achieved at this stadium.
Within just four days this season, he has recorded both his fastest (15 balls vs CSK) and his slowest (25 balls vs DC) half-centuries at this venue, showcasing his versatility on different pitch conditions.
His 15-ball effort is tied for the third-fastest fifty in IPL history, alongside players like Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran.