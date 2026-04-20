Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday In The All Important Clash At The Etihad Stadium?

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and and Arsenal, in Manchester, England, Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson