Man City Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gianluigi Donnarumma's Momentary Lapse Draws Gunners Level - Watch

Gianluigi Donnarumma's blunder arrived just 107 seconds after Rayan Cherki's moment of magic that handed Manchester City the lead. The goalie took too long to deal with a back pass and saw his attempted clearance charged down by Kai Havertz and rebound into the net in the 18th minute

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Manchester City Vs Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26 Gianluigi Donnarumma blunder goal Watch
Arsenal's Kai Havertz celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League match against Manchester City. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rayan Cherki put Manchester City ahead in 16th minute

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma's blunder helped Arsenal equalize in 18th

  • David Raya nearly committed similar error in fourth minute

Nerves can get to anyone in sport. You may be a world-class player in a world-class team, but nothing makes you immune to embarrassing, game-changing mistakes in crunch moments. Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma experienced that painfully during his side's Premier League title-race showdown with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (April 19, 2026).

ALSO READ: Man City Vs Arsenal Live Score

Donnarumma's blunder came a mere 107 seconds after Rayan Cherki's moment of magic that handed Cityzens the lead. The goalie took too long to deal with a back pass and saw his attempted clearance charged down by Kai Havertz and rebound into the net in the 18th minute. You can watch the video of the goal below:

Cherki had earlier given City the lead with a brilliant weaving run into the box before finishing off with a shot that went in off the post. The score was 1-1 at half-time.

Donnarumma was not alone in making mistakes under the bar on Sunday. His opposite number David Raya had made a horrible first touch to a back pass and while Donnarumma's attempted clearance was unsuccessful, Raya was lucky enough to somehow kick it past a charging Erling Haaland. It could well have gone differently, and goes to show just how thankless a job goalkeeping is, with mistakes amplified and successes often going unnoticed.

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Arsenal and Man City are placed first and second in the Premier League standings currently. Pep Guardiola's men have six fixtures remaining in the English top-flight: against Burnley on April 23, Everton on May 5, Brentford on May 9, Bournemouth on May 17, Crystal Palace on May 22 and Aston Villa on May 24.

As for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, they have five more EPL games to go this season: versus Newcastle United on April 25, Fulham on May 2, West Ham on May 10, Burnley on May 17 and Crystal Palace on May 24.

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