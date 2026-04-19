Man City Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League: Cityzens Host Gunners In Title Race Decider

Man City vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the MCI vs ARS Matchday 33 fixture at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 33
Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov, left, and Phil Foden shake hands after the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 33 fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This match has been billed as the Premier League title race decider, with league leaders Arsenal facing second-placed City. The Gunners have a six-point lead over their opponents, but the Cityzens have a game in hand. A win tonight would take Pep Guardiola’s side within three points of the top of the table. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man City vs Arsenal match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Arsenal Playing XI

Starting XI: David Raya; Christhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard (c), Noni Madueke; Kai Havertz.

Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Max Dowman, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Man City Playing XI

Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnaruma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Geuhi, Nico O'Reilly; Bernardo Silva (c), Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Bench: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Savinho.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

The Man City vs Arsenal match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

  • Series: English Premier League 2025-26

  • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

  • Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

  • Time: 9:00 PM IST

You can also follow our live coverage of the Everton vs Liverpool match.

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our Premier League top-of-the-table clash between Man City and Arsenal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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