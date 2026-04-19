Man City Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League: Cityzens Host Gunners In Title Race Decider

Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Arsenal Playing XI
Starting XI: David Raya; Christhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard (c), Noni Madueke; Kai Havertz.
Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Max Dowman, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres.
Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Man City Playing XI
Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnaruma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Geuhi, Nico O'Reilly; Bernardo Silva (c), Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Bench: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Savinho.
Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
The Man City vs Arsenal match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.
Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Series: English Premier League 2025-26
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
Time: 9:00 PM IST
Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our Premier League top-of-the-table clash between Man City and Arsenal. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.