Man City Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League: Cityzens Host Gunners In Title Race Decider

Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov, left, and Phil Foden shake hands after the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Sunday, April 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 33 fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This match has been billed as the Premier League title race decider, with league leaders Arsenal facing second-placed City. The Gunners have a six-point lead over their opponents, but the Cityzens have a game in hand. A win tonight would take Pep Guardiola’s side within three points of the top of the table. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Man City vs Arsenal match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Apr 2026, 07:53:43 pm IST Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Arsenal Playing XI Starting XI: David Raya; Christhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard (c), Noni Madueke; Kai Havertz. Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Max Dowman, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres. Your Gunners.



🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 19, 2026

19 Apr 2026, 07:53:43 pm IST Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Man City Playing XI Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnaruma; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Geuhi, Nico O'Reilly; Bernardo Silva (c), Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland. Bench: James Trafford (gk), John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nico Gonzalez, Phil Foden, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Savinho. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester City (@mancity)

19 Apr 2026, 07:39:10 pm IST Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Where To Watch? The Man City vs Arsenal match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

19 Apr 2026, 07:16:41 pm IST Man City vs Arsenal LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Series: English Premier League 2025-26

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM IST You can also follow our live coverage of the Everton vs Liverpool match.