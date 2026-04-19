Everton Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Toffees Host Reds In Crucial Merseyside Derby

Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates scoring his side's second during the English Premier League match between Brentford and Everton, at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Saturday April 11, 2026. | Photo: PA/Steven Paston via AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 33 fixture between Everton and Liverpool at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026. This is the first-ever Merseyside derby at Everton’s new stadium, with the Toffees in 10th place and still in contention for a UEFA Champions League spot. Liverpool, meanwhile, are struggling to hold on to their top-five spot and are coming off a bruising defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Everton vs Liverpool match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Apr 2026, 05:08:50 pm IST Everton vs Liverpool LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Series: English Premier League 2025-26

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM IST