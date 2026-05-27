Denmark And Celtic Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel Retires Due To Shoulder Injury

Denmark and Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has announced his retirement following a serious shoulder injury, closing a career that included Leicester’s 2016 Premier League triumph

Leicester City team manager Claudio Ranieri has the crown of the trophy placed on his head by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as they celebrate becoming the English Premier League soccer champions at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, May 7, 2016. | Photo: AP/Matt Dunham