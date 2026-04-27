Mirabai Chanu Set To Miss Asian Championships Due To Shoulder Injury

Summary of this article
Mirabai Chanu will miss the rescheduled Asian C'ships next month
The star weightlifter has injured her shoulder
Komal Kohar is likely to take Chanu's place in the Indian team
Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is set to miss the rescheduled Asian Championships in Gandhinagar next month due to a shoulder injury.
The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and former world champion had sustained the injury during the National Championships in February.
"Mirabai picked up a shoulder niggle during the Nationals. It is an important year with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games scheduled back-to-back, and she cannot afford to take any risks," a source close to the developments told PTI.
Komal Kohar is likely to take Chanu's place in the Indian team.
At the National Championships in Modinagar, Chanu had won the 48kg gold with a total effort of 205kg (89kg+116kg). She also attempted a 91kg snatch lift but was unsuccessful.
The 31-year-old will compete in the 48kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026, scheduled from July 23 to August 2, before bulking up to the 53kg category for the Asian Games 2026 in October.
The Asian Games remains the only major tournament where the Manipuri lifter is yet to secure a podium finish and will also serve as the first qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The Asian Championships, originally slated for April 1 to 10, had been pushed back by over a month due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.
It will mark the first time that India is hosting the senior continental meet.