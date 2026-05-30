India’s Double Burden: Malnutrition Declines as Obesity and Diabetes Climb

The NFHS-6, conducted in 2023-24, is the first nationwide health survey carried out after the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey provides a comprehensive snapshot of population health, nutrition, and family welfare indicators across the country.India has made significant progress in reducing child malnutrition over the past five years, with rates of stunting and severe wasting among children showing notable declines. However, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) paints a contrasting picture of the country's growing burden of lifestyle diseases, revealing a sharp rise in obesity and diabetes among adults.