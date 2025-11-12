‘Extremely Casual Approach’: Bombay HC Slams Maharashtra Over Malnutrition Deaths

Describing the deaths of 65 infants due to malnutrition in Maharashtra’s tribal Melghat region as “horrific,” the Bombay High Court has strongly criticised the state government for its “extremely casual” approach towards the crisis.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melghat in Maharashtra saw 65 deaths due to child malnutrition
Melghat in Maharashtra saw 65 infant deaths due to child malnutrition in 2025 File Photo
  • The Bombay High Court criticised the Maharashtra government’s “extremely casual” approach after 65 infants died from malnutrition in the tribal region in 2025.

  • HC directed senior officials to appear on November 24 and file affidavits  

  • NFHS 2021 Data shows 35 % malnutrition among children in Maharashtra 

Describing the deaths of infants from malnutrition in Maharashtra’s tribal region of Melghat as “horrific,” the Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticised the state government for its “extremely casual” handling of the crisis.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil observed that between June 2025 and now, 65 infants aged between zero and six months have died due to malnutrition in the Melghat region of Amravati district in Maharashtra.

Calling the situation “horrific,” the court remarked that the government “have to be worried and concerned.” The observation came during the hearing of a series of public interest litigations highlighting the alarming number of deaths among children, pregnant and lactating women caused by malnutrition in Melghat, located in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. 

According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted between 2019 and 2021, Maharashtra continues to struggle with high levels of child malnutrition. The data reveals that 35% of children under five years in the state are stunted (low height for age), indicating chronic undernutrition. Another 35% are underweight, while 26% are wasted (low weight for height), reflecting acute malnutrition and poor dietary intake.

Despite several government schemes aimed at improving nutrition and maternal health, progress in reducing child malnutrition remains slow. The survey also highlights that more than 80% of children aged 6–23 months in Maharashtra fail to receive the minimum dietary diversity recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). This means most infants do not get a balanced diet comprising all essential food groups during a critical stage of growth.

Experts attribute this persistent malnutrition to poverty, inadequate healthcare access in tribal and rural areas, and poor maternal nutrition. Regions such as Melghat in Amravati district continue to report alarming numbers of child deaths linked to malnutrition, underscoring deep-rooted systemic gaps.

On November 12, the Bombay High Court observed that it has been issuing directions on the issue of malnutrition deaths in Melghat since 2006, yet the state’s response remains largely inadequate. The bench noted that while the government repeatedly claims progress “on paper,” the ground reality tells a different story.

“This shows the seriousness you (the government) have on the issue. The approach is extremely casual,” the court remarked. It further stated, “The government should be concerned. 65 infants have died from June till now. You should be worried. Just as we are concerned, you all should be too. This is horrific.”

The court further directed the principal secretaries of the public health, tribal affairs, women and child development, and finance departments to be present before it on November 24 and submit affidavits. “This is a very sorry state of affairs. The issue of public health is being taken so lightly by the government,” the bench said.

The court also suggested providing higher pay for doctors working in tribal regions like Melghat to create incentives for service in such difficult conditions. 

(With Inputs from PTI)

